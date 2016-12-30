News By Tag
New Abstraction at Arts Unbound Takes Many Shapes
ORANGE, NJ: Arts Unbound is pleased to present the exhibition New Abstraction in the Dora Stern Gallery at Arts Unbound, 544 Freeman Street in Orange, New Jersey. The show will be on view January 19 through March 4, with an opening reception on Thursday, January 19 from 5pm to 8pm.
This group show features work by Monika Arias (Clifton, NJ), Gary Berson (Millburn, NJ), NJ DeVico (Titusville, NJ), Danielle Hark (Millburn, NJ), Daina Krumins (Bartonsville, PA), Annette Kushen (South Orange, NJ), Theda Sandiford (Union City, NJ), Anand Subramaniam, Avery Waldron (Orange, NJ), and David Wiley (Somerville, NJ).
New Abstraction includes paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture and collage works that range from expressions of hyper-energy to meditative contemplation. Each artist's work expresses their unique perspective on how abstraction of formal elements of visual art; shapes, forms, colors, and textures, can convey ideas and emotions a new.
Arts Unbound is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the artistic achievement of youth, adults and senior citizens with disabilities. Through professional classes in the visual arts and exhibitions in the AU gallery and throughout NJ, the organization is committed to providing skill development and income opportunities for emerging and established artists with special needs. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10am-4pm, and weekends by appointment. www.artsunbound.org (Arts Unbound – 973-675-2787)
Celene Ryan, Director of Artist Development
***@artsunbound.org
