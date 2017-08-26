 
News By Tag
* Disability
* Art
* Mental Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* orange
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726

New Work Exhibition by Artists with Disabilities at Arts Unbound

Six contemporary artists with disabilities exhibit new work at Arts Unbound
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Disability
Art
Mental Health

Industry:
Arts

Location:
orange - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

ORANGE, N.J. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Arts Unbound is pleased to present the exhibition New Work by Arts Unbound Artists in the Dora Stern Gallery at Arts Unbound, 544 Freeman Street in Orange, New Jersey. The show will be on view September 7 through October 21, with an opening reception on Thursday, September 7, from 5pm to 8pm. This exhibition is free, accessible and open to the public.

New Work is a group show of work by six artists affiliated with Arts Unbound, an art gallery and educational art studio for people with disabilities and seniors. The featured artists are Sybil Archibald (South Orange), Kevin Aughey (Fair Lawn, NJ), Rosary Solimanto (West New York, NJ), Anand Subramaniam (Sterling, NJ), Avary Waldron (Orange, NJ), and Sheryl Yeager (Pittsburgh, PA).

Sybil Archibald will be exhibiting her first large scale mixed-media sculpture titled, "Catch and Release".  She writes, "Through monotype, painting and sculpture, I dance my inner life out onto my surfaces."

This is Kevin Aughey's first exhibition as a featured artist. Aughey has been a student at Arts Unbound since May of 2016. His drawings in ballpoint pen depict people and characters -- both good and bad – that flow from his imagination and cover the page with horror vacui.

Anand Subramaniam, a current student at Art Unbound, will be exhibiting his dynamic multi-layered paintings on canvas and, for the first time, his paintings on paper. Subramaniam utilizes his unique iconography to describe how he sees the world and express his interests.

With her work, Avary Waldron pushes her intricate abstract drawings made up of tiny circles in gel pen in two new directions. Featured in this exhibit are her largest pieces to date measuring 23 x 30 inches, and small works exploring new forms that bring to mind totems and pictographs.

Rosary Solimanto will be performing her one-on-one socially engaged piece titled The Modern Medicine Woman during the opening reception on Thursday, September 7, from 5pm to 8pm. Her performance addresses the alienating moment when an individual is given a diagnosis by a physician, which Solimanto counteracts with empathetic conversation and writing compassionate prescriptions for members of the public.

Sheryl Yeager will be exhibiting four of her stylized animal portraits drawn in the bright pastel palette that she has become well known for. She states, "It is difficult and challenging to live with Autism. It is neat that I have the ability to express myself in my art. I make animals because they are not judgmental. "

Arts Unbound is a non-profit organization dedicated to the artistic achievement of people living with disabilities and to the continuing artistic enrichment of seniors. They provide visual arts education and professional development to help emerging artists compete on the retail market. By promoting the work of artists with disabilities and seniors, they center their art-making and challenge the stigma associated with disability and aging.Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10am-4pm, and Saturdays noon-5pm. (Arts Unbound – 973-675-2787).  Learn more at http://www.artsunbound.org

Contact
Celene Ryan
***@artsunbound.org
End
Source:
Email:***@artsunbound.org Email Verified
Tags:Disability, Art, Mental Health
Industry:Arts
Location:orange - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arts Unbound PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share