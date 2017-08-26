News By Tag
New Work Exhibition by Artists with Disabilities at Arts Unbound
Six contemporary artists with disabilities exhibit new work at Arts Unbound
New Work is a group show of work by six artists affiliated with Arts Unbound, an art gallery and educational art studio for people with disabilities and seniors. The featured artists are Sybil Archibald (South Orange), Kevin Aughey (Fair Lawn, NJ), Rosary Solimanto (West New York, NJ), Anand Subramaniam (Sterling, NJ), Avary Waldron (Orange, NJ), and Sheryl Yeager (Pittsburgh, PA).
Sybil Archibald will be exhibiting her first large scale mixed-media sculpture titled, "Catch and Release". She writes, "Through monotype, painting and sculpture, I dance my inner life out onto my surfaces."
This is Kevin Aughey's first exhibition as a featured artist. Aughey has been a student at Arts Unbound since May of 2016. His drawings in ballpoint pen depict people and characters -- both good and bad – that flow from his imagination and cover the page with horror vacui.
Anand Subramaniam, a current student at Art Unbound, will be exhibiting his dynamic multi-layered paintings on canvas and, for the first time, his paintings on paper. Subramaniam utilizes his unique iconography to describe how he sees the world and express his interests.
With her work, Avary Waldron pushes her intricate abstract drawings made up of tiny circles in gel pen in two new directions. Featured in this exhibit are her largest pieces to date measuring 23 x 30 inches, and small works exploring new forms that bring to mind totems and pictographs.
Rosary Solimanto will be performing her one-on-one socially engaged piece titled The Modern Medicine Woman during the opening reception on Thursday, September 7, from 5pm to 8pm. Her performance addresses the alienating moment when an individual is given a diagnosis by a physician, which Solimanto counteracts with empathetic conversation and writing compassionate prescriptions for members of the public.
Sheryl Yeager will be exhibiting four of her stylized animal portraits drawn in the bright pastel palette that she has become well known for. She states, "It is difficult and challenging to live with Autism. It is neat that I have the ability to express myself in my art. I make animals because they are not judgmental. "
Arts Unbound is a non-profit organization dedicated to the artistic achievement of people living with disabilities and to the continuing artistic enrichment of seniors. They provide visual arts education and professional development to help emerging artists compete on the retail market. By promoting the work of artists with disabilities and seniors, they center their art-making and challenge the stigma associated with disability and aging.Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10am-4pm, and Saturdays noon-5pm. (Arts Unbound – 973-675-2787)
Celene Ryan
***@artsunbound.org
