allnurses.com Reaches 1,000,000 Member Milestone

Engaged and Growing User-Base Provides Unmatched Peer-to-Peer Support

-- allnurses.com, the largest online community and peer-to peer networking site for nurses and nursing students, announced it has surpassed 1,000,000 registered members. For twenty years, allnurses.com has been the collective voice of the nursing community, supporting the profession by providing a place where nurses can network, share, and learn from each other."This is an enormous milestone and speaks volumes about the content and resources that our community and team offer to the nursing community" said Mary Watts, Community Manager of allnurses.com. "The continued growth of the allnurses.com network tells us that we built the right resource which speaks to the important role it plays in the everyday lives of nurses and nursing students across the country, as well as around the world."Ninety-nine percent of the content on allnurses.com is user generated, and the site averages approximately 375 new users and topics per day. Topics range from personal stories to professional advice and questions. While anyone visiting the site can browse and search conversation threads, registration offers users additional functionality such as the ability to create favorite forums and subscribe to posts to receive automatic updates. There is also a private forum for registered nurse educators. Joining allnurses.com is free.The allnurses.com network includes additional resources such as the Nursing Insights e-newsletter, Facebook pages for allnurses.com and Nurses Rock, and a robust Jobs website where users can create job alerts and upload their resume to speed their job search. These allow followers to engage in conversation about serious nursing topics as well as more fun, lighthearted subjects. allnurses in continually enhancing the site for an improved mobile experience for its users which allows nurses to stay connected and find immediate answers and information they need while on-the-go.About allnursesFounded in 1996, allnurses.com is the leading networking site for nurses and nursing students. With an ever-growing community of more than 1,000,000 registered members, allnurses is the go-to place to communicate and discuss nursing, jobs, schools, NCLEX, careers, and so much more. allnurses.com