July 2017
allnurses.com releases 2017 Salary Survey results

Over 18,000 respondents makes this one of the largest nursing salary surveys conducted
 
 
EXCELSIOR, Minn. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- allnurses.com, the largest online community and peer-to peer networking site for nurses and nursing students, announces the release of its interactive 2017 Nursing Salary Survey results (http://allnurses.com/general-nursing-discussion/2017-allnurses-salary-1108911.html). For over twenty years, allnurses.com has been the collective voice of the nursing community and is proud to be the definitive source for news and information for those in the nursing profession.

"After the overwhelming response rate from our previous nursing salary survey, we wondered if we could come close to the same number of responses," said allnurses.com Marketing Manager Brian Sorenson, "but the nurses across the United States and Canada came through and helped us capture plenty of amazing data as well as uncover some trends which could alter the nursing profession for years to come."

With this wealth of nursing salary data, the value to nurses as well as administrative staff is invaluable. "The information uncovered regarding when and why nurses plan to leave the profession is truly eye-opening," stated Community Manager Mary W., "this is the kind of information which has the power to transform how management addresses issues within their organizations."

Totaling over 5,000,000 visitors per month, the tremendous reach of allnurses continually strives to inform nursing professionals as well as healthcare decision makers.

About allnurses

Founded in 1996, allnurses.com is the leading networking site for nurses and nursing students. With an ever-growing community of more than 1,000,000 registered members, allnurses is the go-to place to communicate and discuss nursing, jobs, schools, NCLEX, careers, and so much more.

The allnurses.com network includes additional resources such as the Nursing Insights e-newsletter, Facebook pages for allnurses.com (https://www.facebook.com/allnursescom/) and Nurses Rock (https://www.facebook.com/allnursesrock/), and a robust Jobs website (http://allnurses.com/jobs/) where users can create job alerts and upload their resume to speed their job search. These allow followers to engage in conversation about serious nursing topics as well as more fun, lighthearted subjects. allnurses in continually enhancing the site for an improved mobile experience for its users which allows nurses to stay connected and find immediate answers and information they need while on-the-go.

Click to Share