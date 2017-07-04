News By Tag
allnurses.com releases 2017 Salary Survey results
Over 18,000 respondents makes this one of the largest nursing salary surveys conducted
"After the overwhelming response rate from our previous nursing salary survey, we wondered if we could come close to the same number of responses," said allnurses.com Marketing Manager Brian Sorenson, "but the nurses across the United States and Canada came through and helped us capture plenty of amazing data as well as uncover some trends which could alter the nursing profession for years to come."
With this wealth of nursing salary data, the value to nurses as well as administrative staff is invaluable. "The information uncovered regarding when and why nurses plan to leave the profession is truly eye-opening,"
Totaling over 5,000,000 visitors per month, the tremendous reach of allnurses continually strives to inform nursing professionals as well as healthcare decision makers.
About allnurses
Founded in 1996, allnurses.com is the leading networking site for nurses and nursing students. With an ever-growing community of more than 1,000,000 registered members, allnurses is the go-to place to communicate and discuss nursing, jobs, schools, NCLEX, careers, and so much more.
Contact
Brian Sorenson
***@allnurses.com
