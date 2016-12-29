News By Tag
Eventinterface launching partnership in Asia
Eventinterface has launched a partnership with Singapore-based engagement marketing agency Triple V In order to better serve the burgeoning Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Exhibits (MICE) industry in Asia.
Eventinterface is partnering with Triple V, to bring more than 50 years of combined regional sales and marketing experience to the team. "It is a great pleasure for Triple V to partner with Eventinterface. Both our companies share the vision of supporting MICE organizers and marketers to transform how they plan and organize events, freeing up time and resources to build new revenue streams and create powerful communities in Asia," said Vivien Hoe, Director at Triple V.
Triple V will assist with sales, marketing, client onboaring and success coaching in the market. This partnership will help expand Eventinterface's presence while increasing opportunities of enhanced revenues and employment in the United States and Asia.
ABOUT EVENTINTERFACE
Eventinterface is a full-featured and cost-effective platform to manage and engage attendees while providing measurable ROI for all stakeholders. Eventinterface was founded on the belief that event technology should be affordable for all planners, provide a comprehensive and easy to use toolset, and help facilitate exceptional human connections.
More info at https://www.Eventinterface.com
ABOUT TRIPLE V
Singapore-based Triple V is an engagement marketing company that helps clients attract, engage and thrill audiences with experiences that drive business results and build lasting relationships. We contribute to clients' successes by providing consultancy, marketing, speaker management and technology services.
More info at http://triplev.com.sg/
Contact
Eventinterface
***@eventinterface.com
