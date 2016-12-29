 
Eventinterface launching partnership in Asia

Eventinterface has launched a partnership with Singapore-based engagement marketing agency Triple V In order to better serve the burgeoning Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Exhibits (MICE) industry in Asia.
 
 
Al Wynant with Eventinterface and Vivien Hoe with Triple V
Al Wynant with Eventinterface and Vivien Hoe with Triple V
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- "The MICE industry has been growing steadily over the past couple of years, with the Asia Pacific markets seeing rapid growth," said Al Wynant, Co-Founder and CEO of Eventinterface. "In order to meet the increasing demand in the region, it is key to have a team in the area able to readily respond to inquiries and service Asian meeting and event professionals," said Wynant.

Eventinterface is partnering with Triple V, to bring more than 50 years of combined regional sales and marketing experience to the team.  "It is a great pleasure for Triple V to partner with Eventinterface. Both our companies share the vision of supporting MICE organizers and marketers to transform how they plan and organize events, freeing up time and resources to build new revenue streams and create powerful communities in Asia," said Vivien Hoe, Director at Triple V.

Triple V will assist with sales, marketing, client onboaring and success coaching in the market. This partnership will help expand Eventinterface's presence while increasing opportunities of enhanced revenues and employment in the United States and Asia.

ABOUT EVENTINTERFACE
Eventinterface is a full-featured and cost-effective platform to manage and engage attendees while providing measurable ROI for all stakeholders. Eventinterface was founded on the belief that event technology should be affordable for all planners, provide a comprehensive and easy to use toolset, and help facilitate exceptional human connections.

More info at https://www.Eventinterface.com

ABOUT TRIPLE V
Singapore-based Triple V is an engagement marketing company that helps clients attract, engage and thrill audiences with experiences that drive business results and build lasting relationships. We contribute to clients' successes by providing consultancy, marketing, speaker management and technology services.

More info at http://triplev.com.sg/

