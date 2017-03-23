 
Industry News





Eventinterface Launching Event and Meeting Planning Master Class

Organizing an event is a complicated and high-risk job. From negotiating contracts, hiring vendors, managing attendees, security, and logistics. A simple mistake can cost an organization thousands.
 
 
PHOENIX - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Many events and meetings are run by volunteers or people whose primary job is not planning events. Many have little or no experience which can lead to expensive mistakes.

Eventinterface in partnership with eventTALK podcast show is hosting an Event and Meeting Planning Master Class Workshop, a series of virtual workshops that address key tasks in the design and execution of events and meetings. Each one-and-a-half-hour workshop will address a topic in depth and be presented by experienced event and meeting planning professionals, including Eventinterface CEO Al Wynant, veteran planner with 28 years of international planning experience. Workshops include worksheets and tools that can be implemented immediately. Participants qualify for CEU Credits and receive a certificate of completion.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Anyone who has been made responsible to plan a meeting, event or conference can benefit from this series. This workshop is ideal for individuals who want to pursue a planning career. For individuals, teams and committees planning events with little or no experience. For individuals who want to learn the latest trends, and how to implement new tools and solutions into the planning and execution process of events.

PROGRAM AND REGISTRATION

This ten session series is held weekly on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time starting on April 27, 2017. Participation is limited to 40 attendees for the series. Early registration is available through March 31, 2017 at $175. Regular registration is available from April 1 though April 23 at $199. Late registration is available April 24 through 26 at $249.

View the program, additional details and register at https://www.eventinterface.com/registration/h2uzxe4

Contact
Eventinterface
***@eventinterface.com
End
Source:Eventinterface
Email:***@eventinterface.com Email Verified
