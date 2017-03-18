News By Tag
Share your experience on our show
Event TALK, the podcast show for meeting and conference planning professionals, is seeking guests to share trends, best practices and lesson learned stories.
We are currently seeking guests for our upcoming series that can speak on trends, best practices, international planning, lessons learned, how to create engaging programs for your participants, and event ROI.
WHAT IT TAKES TO BE A GUEST:
- Have experience in the field you propose speaking on and be prepared to share a bio and headshot to be used with the podcast.
- Be available to record the show virtually. We generally record on Tuesday between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time. Shows are recorded and not broadcast live. A show generally lasts about 15 to 25 minutes and is published within a week of recording.
- Participation is complimentary;
Planning professionals interested in being a guest can submit a guest application at https://goo.gl/
