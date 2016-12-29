Pythagoras Awarded Two-Star Accreditation in Best Companies for creating an Outstanding Workplace

BCA2017_ company_ 2star

-- Microsoft Gold Partner, Pythagoras have been awarded a Two-Star Accreditation in Best Companies for creating an outstanding workplace and for inspiring employee engagement amongst its staff. The accreditation recognises that an organisation has created a workplace environment that's engaging and uplifting, whilst offering employees all the support they need to do a great job and progress.Over the previous 12 months, Pythagoras have put in place employee representatives across each of the three offices (Maidenhead, Birmingham and London), and launched a suggestion system accessible through the web. This is to create an environment where colleagues are listened to, and can have an impact on the benefits offered through the company. The internal staff newsletter and Yammer system have also been key to creating a culture of knowledge sharing and keeping employees up-to-date and connected with company news."I would like to congratulate Pythagoras on their outstanding achievement. This year it is encouraging to see that more and more organisations are recognising the value of employee engagement and are willing to benchmark themselves against the best to ensure they are offering their employees the best possible experience. Organisations like Pythagoras have continued to focus on their employees and have been rewarded with an engaged workforce who tell us that this is a great place to work." –Jonathan Austin, CEO & Founder of Best Companies.Julian Stone, CEO, Pythagoras commented, "Achieving a Best Companies Accreditation has been an ambition of Pythagoras for a long time. By taking the time to listen to our employees and create an environment that is open, supportive and honest has enabled us to achieve wider recognition as one of the UK's best companies to work for."Best Companies helps organisations gain competitive advantage by measuring, recognising and improving employee engagement levels. Employees are invited to fill out a survey which asks a range of questions determining their engagement and happiness at work. Responses are fed back to the organisation to create an overall score that may result in an official Best Companies Accreditation.-End-Pythagoras pride themselves on delivering a selection of services and solutions that empower their customers to overcome their strategic, digital and technical business challenges. Pythagoras is in the top 5% of Microsoft Gold Partners in the UK.Supported by industry accreditation, customers can be assured that Pythagoras have the technical expertise and experience to deliver, build and manage their IT solutions using the best of Microsoft's cloud technology offering, including Azure, Dynamics 365, Office 365 & SharePoint.