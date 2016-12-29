 
Care For Friends Receives Grant from Grant Healthcare Foundation

Award will increase access to medical care for Chicago's most vulnerable homeless population
 
 
CHICAGO - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Care For Friends announced today that they are the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Grant Healthcare Foundation.  The grant will support a footcare and health clinic for homeless individuals in the Lincoln Park area.

"We know that foot care is a particularly acute problem for homeless individuals who may walk many miles each day." said Gary Kenzer, Care For Friends' Executive Director. "This grant will allow us to expand our existing foot clinic to include medical screening for high blood pressure, diabetes, and other common conditions."

"We were pleased to make this grant to Care For Friends," said Kate O'Connor, the Executive Director of Grant Healthcare Foundation. "Since 1996, we have been committed to supporting access to healthcare for all Chicagoans, especially vulnerable populations. With Care For Friends emphasis on providing Chicago's most vulnerable with the resources they need to enable a better life, the connection between our organizations was a natural one."

The grant covers a one-year commitment between the organizations.

AboutCare For Friends (http://www.careforfriends.org/)

Care For Friends provides easy access to community, food and overall wellness for Chicago's most vulnerable and under-served people, in an atmosphere of dignity and respect.

Through its programs, the organization successfully connects people with community resources to enable them to achieve a better quality of life.

About Grant Healthcare Foundation (http://www.granthealthcare.org/)

Grant Healthcare Foundation continues the long tradition of Grant Hospital of Chicago, founded in 1883 in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago as "a sanctuary in case of sickness or accident for all persons, without distinction of belief or religious conviction." Their mission is to support services of organizations dedicated to improving the health of people in Chicago, which they achieve through grants that will improve access to medical care for uninsured and vulnerable populations.

Media Contact
Gary Kenzer
Executive Director
773.932.1010
gary@careforfriends.org
