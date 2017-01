Button & Zipper Partners with Care For Friends to Deliver Winter Coats

Homeless Chicagoans receive new winter coats through a program to connect most vulnerable with resources they need to enable a better life.

Gary Kenzer

Gary Kenzer
Executive Director
773-932-1010
***@careforfriends.org

-- This winter, the Button & Zipper Coat Drive provided Care for Friends with over 150 new winter coats to be shared with Chicago's homeless population. The coats were distributed to guests of Care For Friends hot lunch program in December."The first snowfalls of winter can be a particularly difficult time for homeless Chicagoans,"said Gary Kenzer, Care For Friends' Executive Director. "These coats will be one of the primary lines of defense our guests have in battling the harsh elements that come with a Chicago winter."We were pleased to partner with Care For Friends in this year's Coat Drive," said Ira Coleman, the founder of Button & Zipper. "Knowing that their mission is to serve Chicago's most vulnerable, we felt it would be important for Care for Friends to be one of our partners for coat distribution this year."###(http://www.careforfriends.org/)Care For Friends provides easy access to community, food and overall wellness for Chicago's most vulnerable and under-served people, in an atmosphere of dignity and respect.Through its programs, the organization successfully connects people with community resources to enable them to achieve a better quality of life.About Button & Zipper ( http://buttonandzipper.com/ Button & Zipper is a coat drive that collects donated coats from 19 local partner businesses and brings those coats to people on the streets and at-risk youth. More information about participating in the coat drive is available online at www.ButtonAndZipper.com