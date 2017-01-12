News By Tag
State Representative Sara Feigenholtz to Support Sleepout for Homeless
Assistant Majority Leader to Host Breakfast for Sleepers, Supporters
The Sleepout begins at sunset on January 27th, where Chicagoans who volunteer on homeless issues will sleep in a series of tents in Lincoln Park to raise money for Care For Friends – whose team of 90 volunteers provide hot meals, healthcare, clothing, and essential supplies to approximately 12,000 homeless guests each year. Representative Feigenholtz will be hosting a breakfast for the sleepers and their supporters at 7am on Saturday the 28th.
"I've worked alongside many of these volunteers as they provide services to Chicago's most vulnerable with a sense of dignity and respect," said Representative Feigenholtz. "Hosting this breakfast to thank them for their work, after a night outside in the middle of Chicago's winter is one way that I can recognize the good work they do to strengthen Chicago's community."
Feigenholtz is the former Chair of Human Services and Appropriations, where she served for a decade. In 2013, she sponsored and passed historic legislation to extend Meidcaid coverage to the uninsured through the Affordable Car Act, and was critical in helping Care For Friends enroll over 80 homeless Chicagoans with health insurance they became entitled to.
"Representative Feigenholtz has been an amazing partner to Care for Friends and our guests for many years," said Board Chair, JD Miller. "Her support with a hot cup of coffee after a long night outdoors in one of the coldest nights of the year will be really appreciated."
Care for Friends' website has more details on the event at http://www.careforfriends.org/
Care For Friends provides easy access to community, food and overall wellness for Chicago's most vulnerable and under-served people, in an atmosphere of dignity and respect.
Through its programs, the organization successfully connects people with community resources to enable them to achieve a better quality of life.
