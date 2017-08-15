News By Tag
Care For Friends Announces Award Winners for 2017
Organization recognizes friends of Chicago's most vulnerable with annual awards
Flexera Software was announced as a "Corporate Friend" for the volunteer work they've done over the year serving meals to Chicago's homeless through the "Food For Friends" program. Ira Coleman, the founder of Button and Zipper, was announced as a "Good Neighbor" for his work in connecting at risk youth and the homeless with winter coats, while Mark Bean was announced as "Volunteer of the Year" in recognition of over 30 years of continuous service to Chicago's poor.
The award recipients will be formally recognized on September 14th at Care For Friends' annual gala, marking the middle of Hunger Action Month.
"As we approach 50 years of connecting Chicago's most vulnerable with the resources they need to achieve a better quality of life, we know that we would not have been able to connect our guests with permanent housing, education, or medical homes without the great work of volunteers like these awardees," said JD Miller, the President of the organization's Board of Directors.
The award presentation will be made on September 14th at the Showroom on Hubbard (670 W. Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL). The reception will run from 6-9pm, with formal awards presentation at 7:30.
Additional details about the event are available at the organization's website, http://www.CareForFriends.org/
About Care For Friends (http://www.careforfriends.org/
Care For Friends provides easy access to community, food and overall wellness for Chicago's most vulnerable and under-served people, in an atmosphere of dignity and respect.
Media Contact
Gary Kenzer, Executive Director
773.932.1010
gary@careforfriends.org
