 
News By Tag
* Homeless
* Awards
* Nonprofit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615

Care For Friends Announces Award Winners for 2017

Organization recognizes friends of Chicago's most vulnerable with annual awards
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Homeless
Awards
Nonprofit

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Awards

CHICAGO - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Care for Friends announced the winners of their annual awards that recognize friends of Chicago's vulnerable.

Flexera Software was announced as a "Corporate Friend" for the volunteer work they've done over the year serving meals to Chicago's homeless through the "Food For Friends" program.  Ira Coleman, the founder of Button and Zipper, was announced as a "Good Neighbor" for his work in connecting at risk youth and the homeless with winter coats, while Mark Bean was announced as "Volunteer of the Year" in recognition of over 30 years of continuous service to Chicago's poor.

The award recipients will be formally recognized on September 14th at Care For Friends' annual gala, marking the middle of Hunger Action Month.

"As we approach 50 years of connecting Chicago's most vulnerable with the resources they need to achieve a better quality of life, we know that we would not have been able to connect our guests with permanent housing, education, or medical homes without the great work of volunteers like these awardees," said JD Miller, the President of the organization's Board of Directors.

The award presentation will be made on September 14th at the Showroom on Hubbard (670 W. Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL).  The reception will run from 6-9pm, with formal awards presentation at 7:30.

Additional details about the event are available at the organization's website, http://www.CareForFriends.org/gala where limited-quantity tickets to the event can be reserved.

         ###

About Care For Friends (http://www.careforfriends.org/)

Care For Friends provides easy access to community, food and overall wellness for Chicago's most vulnerable and under-served people, in an atmosphere of dignity and respect.

Media Contact
Gary Kenzer, Executive Director
773.932.1010
gary@careforfriends.org
End
Source:
Email:***@careforfriends.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Care For Friends PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share