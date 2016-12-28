Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Technologies

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Markets Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Technologies". The report's market and financial analysis was based on data obtained from primary and secondary sources.

Buildings today are a leading global consumer of energy, with this trend likely to continue well into the future, primarily driven by economic and population growth. This trend is increasingly recognized by a multitude of countries worldwide. Federal, state and local governments perceive investing in green energy technologies for new and existing buildings as an opportunity to achieve greenhouse gas reduction targets. Consequently, energy efficiency in buildings has evolved into a major factor of the green movement in recent years, with these factors driving the increased importance of energy efficiency in buildings as a whole.Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are defined in this report as photovoltaic materials that replace conventional building materials in components of the building envelope, such as the roof, skylights or facades. They serve as a class of solar products in which the PV component both converts light to electricity and also replace a building component. Major building envelope components include: cladding (i.e., the "weather skin"), skylights, roof tiles, curtain walls, windows, asphalt roofing, and louvers, among others.Progress is being made in the proliferation and integration of photovoltaics (PVs) into building external components. This market segment remains a vast arena largely untapped as a source of solar electricity.The study employed both primary and secondary research methodologies to acquire data and generate the rigorous analysis required for it. Primary sources for information included analysis of data from interviews with industry executives, subject matter experts, producers and users of BIPV technologies, advanced materials and devices vendors related to PV technologies, banking executives, venture capitalists, building owners, architects, engineers, managers, economists, consultants, marketing groups, governmental and non-governmental organizations, related technology associations, professional and manufacturing associations, academic research organizations, PV project installation company representatives, scientists working on new PV technologies, government officials (federal elected officials and local permitting and local planning board managers) and regulatory agencies.The report's market and financial analysis was based on data obtained from primary and secondary sources. Interview data was combined with information gathered through an extensive review of secondary sources such as trade publications, trade associations, company-specific literature and reports, and online databases to produce the baseline market estimates contained in this report. The author's own insights and rigorous use of numerical and statistical tools were employed to generate the forecasts and comprehensive analyses of the global BIPV technology market segmented by geographic region and application segment.Secondary sources also include trade conference proceedings and presentations, SEC filings, PV product brochures, trade publications for the PV industry and various building construction, equipment rental, and commercial and residential project development industrial sectors. Attention was also given to published national PV generating capacity goals, scientific literature examining the prospects and physical characteristics of the various PV technologies, publicly-available statistics on methods and market progress for BIPV activities, and national and regional incentives that encourage or discourage expansion of the market for BIPV generating capacity.