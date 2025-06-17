Italian Network and Durana Tech Park Join Forces to Attract Investment in Albania

A significant international synergy is taking shape with the signing of a cooperation agreement between Italian Network Sh.p.k., a leading consultancy in the European landscape, and Durana Tech Park Sh.A., one of the most promising technology free

-- A significant new international synergy is taking shape with the signing of a cooperation agreement between Italian Network Sh.p.k., a leading consultancy in the European landscape, and Durana Tech Park Sh.A., one of the most promising technology free zones in the Balkan region.The agreement, signed on June 17, 2025, in the Albanian capital, officially designates Italian Network as the authorized partner for promoting and attracting investment to Durana Tech Park, located in the heart of Tirana within the Sky Tower.An Alliance for Entrepreneurial and Technological DevelopmentThe agreement outlines that Italian Network will serve as the operational contact point to:- Promote investment opportunities within Durana Tech Park;- Facilitate the establishment of foreign companies, particularly Italian ones, in the park;- Provide consulting services, operational support, and guidance throughout the entire business relocation process.Through its international channels, the company led by Roberto Laera will act as a strategic hub to attract high-potential companies in the fields of innovation, digital technologies, and advanced manufacturing.Durana Tech Park: An Innovation Hub Recognized by the Albanian GovernmentDurana Tech Park Sh.A. is a technology free zone officially recognized by the Albanian government, aiming to:- Encourage innovation and applied research;- Support high-tech entrepreneurship;- Attract foreign capital and talent by offering a simplified regulatory environment and tax benefits.Headquartered on Rruga Ibrahim Rugova, in Tirana's prestigious business district, the Tech Park serves as a true platform for startups and SMEs aiming to access the Balkan market and, more broadly, the Southeast European region.Italian Network: Global Consulting and VisionItalian Network Sh.p.k., based on Rruga Deshmorët e 4 Shkurtit, is an internationally experienced consultancy specialized in:- Attracting foreign direct investment (FDI);- Developing and implementing international business projects;- Supporting Italian and Albanian companies in cross-border expansion.Through its agreement with Durana Tech Park, the company also commits to providing up-to-date informational materials, logistical and institutional support, and continuous networking efforts to connect investors and entrepreneurs with local authorities and industrial partners.Duration and OutlookThe agreement has an initial duration of 24 months, with the possibility of renewal, and lays the foundation for a long-term partnership aiming to establish Durana Tech Park as a key hub for European investment in Albania."Our goal is to build bridges between entrepreneurial ecosystems, fostering innovation and economic development in a strategic region for the future of Southeastern Europe," said Roberto Laera at the time of signing.Participation at Go International Trade ShowItalian Network and Durana Tech Park will be exhibiting together at the Go International trade show, the premier event for export services and internationalization, organized by Trade Events and AICE (Italian Foreign Trade Association)The joint workshop will take place on September 18, 2025, at 3:50 PM, during the event held on September 17–18, 2025, in Milan at Allianz MiCo, Gate 3. The trade show aims to connect supply and demand for export support services and international growth.For more information:ConclusionWith this agreement, Albania and Italy strengthen their economic ties by investing in innovation as a driver of growth. The collaboration between Italian Network and Durana Tech Park sends a clear signal: Albania is increasingly positioning itself as a dynamic platform for global entrepreneurship.