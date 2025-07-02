 

From Waukesha to Waldport, two writers join forces for special event

By: Pyxis Creative Solutions for Kathie Giorgio
 
NEWPORT, Ore. - June 25, 2025 - PRLog -- Celebrated Wisconsin writer Kathie Giorgio was thrilled to be invited to present at a Newport writing conference back in 2016. When the event was unexpectedly cancelled, she was greatly disappointed but decided to head to the Oregon Coast anyway. While there she reached out to the co-founder of the Central Oregon Coast chapter of Willamette Writers and area poet, musician and memoirist Sue Fagalde Lick, who had been reading Giorgio's books in preparation for the event and posting positively on Goodreads. Their conversation over lunch would lead to an enduring writerly friendship. Now at last the two writers will share the stage for the special reading event "From Waukesha to Waldport" in Waldport on July 2, 2025, at Café Chill.

Giorgio fell in love with the Oregon Coast while visiting the area on a writing retreat more than 10 years ago. She makes it a practice to return every year to the place she credits with the power to heal and inspire. Since that first visit, she has longed to do a reading in the place she considers her home away from home. When Lick suggested a joint reading event during her visit this year, Giorgio was delighted to team up.

The evening will include readings by Giorgio and Lick, who will each share a sampling of their work. Prior to the reading, light dinner fare will be available for purchase, including salads, wraps and soup.

The reading is free and open to the public. Both writers will have their books available for purchase.

ABOUT THE EVENT:

Where: Café Chill – 540 Northeast Commercial Street, Waldport, OR 97394
(541)-819-5041

When: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Event Time: Pop-up Dinner 5:30 p.m., Reading at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on this event visit: https://www.cafe-chill.com/

About the authors:

Kathie Giorgio is the author of eight novels, two story collections, an essay collection, and four poetry books. Awards include Pushcart Prize nominations in fiction and poetry, the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Library Association (The Home for Wayward Clocks), and the Pencraft Award for Literary Excellence (In Grace's Time and If You Tame Me). Her short fiction and poetry have been published in numerous literary journals, incorporated in art exhibits and performed on stage by Stories on Stage in Boulder, Colorado. She is the founder and director of AllWriters' Workshop and Workplace, a creative writing studio based in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Her newest poetry collection Let Me Tell You; Let Me Sing! will be released August 2026.

Sue Fagalde Lick has published three poetry chapbooks, Gravel Road Ahead (Finishing Line Press), The Widow at the Piano (The Poetry Box), and Blue Chip Stamp Guitar (The Poetry Box), and a full-length collection, Dining Al Fresco with My Dog (Moonpath Press). Her most recent nonfiction release is No Way Out of This: Loving a Partner with Alzheimer's (She Writes Press). She is also the author of three "Beaver Creek" novels set near her home on the Oregon coast. Her current obsession is her Substack, "Can I Do It Alone?" https://suelick.substack.com. When not writing, she sings and plays piano, guitar, and mandolin.

