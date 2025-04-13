 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Case Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Warren
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2025
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413

Follow on Google News

American Academy of Case Management Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Education & Certification

By: The American Institute of Health Care Professional
 
WARREN, Ohio - April 18, 2025 - PRLog -- The American Academy of Case Management (AACM), a division of the American Institute of Health Care Professionals (AIHCP), is proud to celebrate 25 years of providing exceptional education and Fellowship programs for health care professionals specializing in Case Management and Care Management.

Since its inception, the AACM has empowered nurses, social workers, and other healthcare providers with the tools and certifications necessary to excel in professional Case Management. The academy's programs focus on helping practitioners acquire advanced knowledge, enhance career opportunities, and foster ongoing professional development in this highly specialized health care field.

Advancing Professional Practices in Health Care

The AACM offers a comprehensive continuing education program consisting of 170 hours of study, which culminates in Case Management Certification and the opportunity to achieve Fellowship status. These certifications validate a professional's skills and knowledge in critical areas such as patient advocacy, care coordination, and outcome management. Such expertise plays a pivotal role in improving the quality of health care delivery.

"The Fellowship designation is widely regarded as a hallmark of professional and academic achievement in the field of Case Management," said President, Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D, ANP-BC, "It signifies a commitment to excellence, providing recipients with national recognition and enhanced marketability within the healthcare profession."

Supporting a Growing Community of Case Managers

Over the past 25 years, the AACM has built a thriving network of certified members and Fellows who are passionate about delivering high-quality care to patients. The organization upholds strict professional standards, ensuring its certifications are recognized as industry-leading markers of expertise.

Program Highlights Include:
  • Expert-Curated Curriculum: 170 hours of comprehensive education designed to meet high industry standards in Case Management practice.
  • Fellowship Validation: Participants who meet stringent criteria gain the prestigious "Fellow in the American Academy of Case Management" (FAACM) designation.
  • Career Advancement Opportunities: Certification enhances marketability, increases earning potential, and demonstrates a commitment to ongoing professional development.
  • Professional Networking: Membership in a peer-supported community of accomplished Case Managers.

Join a Legacy of Excellence

Qualified professionals, including registered nurses, licensed social workers, and physicians, are encouraged to explore certification and Fellowship opportunities with AACM. The robust learning experience equips health care professionals with the tools to improve patient care and contribute to systemic changes that elevate the medical profession as a whole.

About the American Academy of Case Management

The American Academy of Case Management, a division of the American Institute of Health Care Professionals, provides education and certification programs for nurses, social workers, and other qualified healthcare professionals specializing in Case Management. Since its establishment in 2000, the AACM has been dedicated to upholding the highest standards of education and practice within the field of Case Management. For more information, visit https://aihcp.net/american-academy-of-case-management/

Media Contact

Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D., RN-BC, ANP-BC, FACHE
President
American Academy of Case Management
330-652-7776
info@aihcp.org

Contact
American Institute Health Care Professionals
info@aihcp.org
330-652-7776
End
Source:The American Institute of Health Care Professional
Email:***@aihcp.org Email Verified
Tags:Case Management
Industry:Health
Location:Warren - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Apr 18, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share