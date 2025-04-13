Follow on Google News
American Academy of Case Management Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Education & Certification
By: The American Institute of Health Care Professional
Since its inception, the AACM has empowered nurses, social workers, and other healthcare providers with the tools and certifications necessary to excel in professional Case Management. The academy's programs focus on helping practitioners acquire advanced knowledge, enhance career opportunities, and foster ongoing professional development in this highly specialized health care field.
Advancing Professional Practices in Health Care
The AACM offers a comprehensive continuing education program consisting of 170 hours of study, which culminates in Case Management Certification and the opportunity to achieve Fellowship status. These certifications validate a professional's skills and knowledge in critical areas such as patient advocacy, care coordination, and outcome management. Such expertise plays a pivotal role in improving the quality of health care delivery.
"The Fellowship designation is widely regarded as a hallmark of professional and academic achievement in the field of Case Management,"
Supporting a Growing Community of Case Managers
Over the past 25 years, the AACM has built a thriving network of certified members and Fellows who are passionate about delivering high-quality care to patients. The organization upholds strict professional standards, ensuring its certifications are recognized as industry-leading markers of expertise.
Program Highlights Include:
Join a Legacy of Excellence
Qualified professionals, including registered nurses, licensed social workers, and physicians, are encouraged to explore certification and Fellowship opportunities with AACM. The robust learning experience equips health care professionals with the tools to improve patient care and contribute to systemic changes that elevate the medical profession as a whole.
About the American Academy of Case Management
The American Academy of Case Management, a division of the American Institute of Health Care Professionals, provides education and certification programs for nurses, social workers, and other qualified healthcare professionals specializing in Case Management. Since its establishment in 2000, the AACM has been dedicated to upholding the highest standards of education and practice within the field of Case Management. For more information, visit https://aihcp.net/
Media Contact
Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D., RN-BC, ANP-BC, FACHE
President
American Academy of Case Management
330-652-7776
info@aihcp.org
Contact
American Institute Health Care Professionals
info@aihcp.org
330-652-7776
