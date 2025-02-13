Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley announces Live Oak High School Senior as its Youth of the Year
Alina will now move on to the Northern California Youth of the Year event
By: Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
For more than a century, Boys & Girls Clubs have played a vital role in helping transform the lives of millions of young people across the country through positive interactions with caring adults and potentially life-enhancing programs. The Youth of the Year (YOY) program has been Boys & Girls Clubs of America's premier recognition program, offering promising Club members an opportunity to hone their leadership skills, make valuable connections, and gain access to more than $1 million in scholarship funds. Becoming National Youth of the Year is an exciting and inspiring journey. Starting at the local level, Clubs who have a Youth of the Year program select a Youth of the Year candidate to represent their organization at their state YOY event. State YOY candidates advance to regional YOY events, culminating with the National Youth of the Year Celebration which features finalists from each of the five regions, as well as the National Military Youth of the Year.
"Being announced as Youth of the Year 2025 is very exciting," said Alina. "I was shocked at first, but I am very grateful that I got the opportunity to participate. The scholarship that I received is going to help me pursue an education after high school. I love that I get to inspire the next generation of leaders in our community. I know my story is very impactful and can help others know that they are not alone. Being the first student from Morgan Hill to win this award is an honor. There were so many amazing candidates from around Silicon Valley and I feel honored to be the one to represent us at the next stage in the competition. I know this is just the beginning and I have more to accomplish."
Alina, a senior at Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, spoke about the impact Boys & Girls Clubs had on her ability to overcome challenges. Over the seven years she attended the Morgan Hill Clubhouse, Alina found hope through her mentor, Alban Diaz, then director of the Morgan Hill Clubhouse. "His unwavering belief in my potential helped me push myself to strive for more," said Alina. "Thanks to Alban, I realized that failure was just part of the process and that every challenge was an opportunity to learn." Alina graduates this year and plans to use the $10,000 award from BGCSV toward her college expenses. She hopes to major in radiology.
"We are grateful to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley for their commitment to our youth in Morgan Hill, and we are so proud of Alina for her accomplishments,"
"Congratulations to Alina! It is inspiring to see her on track to achieving her dreams," said BGCSV President and CEO Steve Wymer. "At BGCSV, we take our position as a positive catalyst in the community very seriously. We hope to expand our innovative programs into residential communities in Morgan Hill and continue to invest in the education, growth, and future of local youth. These efforts are vital as they empower teens to reach their full potential, equipping them with the crucial tools and opportunities they need to succeed in life."
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley has been at the forefront of youth development in Santa Clara County for 80 years, providing innovative and effective afterschool and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth ages 5-18+ years. Our mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. To learn more about our programs and opportunities, visit www.bgclub.org or join our online community on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @BGClubSV.
Media Contact
NINICO | Kiana Karn
kiana@ninico.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse