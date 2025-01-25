Miamoney! The Hottest Rapper on Wheels! An Unstoppable Force in Music and Advocacy!

Media Contact

-- Mia Money is an up-and-coming artist hailing from the city of Richmond, Virginia. Her journey hasn't been a traditional one, but it's been filled with resilience, creativity, and an unwavering spirit.In 2020, Mia faced a life-altering event that changed everything: a car accident left her paralyzed from the chest down. While many might have viewed this as a setback, Mia saw it as an opportunity to rise above and channel her pain and struggles into something powerful--music.After her accident, Mia learned how to use her diaphragm to rap, transforming her experiences into lyrics that resonate with many. This cathartic outlet led to her first viral moment on Dirty Glove Bastard, where she shared her story and artistry 'off the porch.' Since then, Mia has been fortunate enough to feature in notable publications such as Trash Mag and DJ Scream's Just Bars. Each platform has allowed her to connect with a wider audience and highlight the unique perspective she brings as a pretty girl in a wheelchair fighting hard for her dreams.Content creation became another avenue for Mia to express herself and connect with fans. She has had the pleasure of being a guest on popular live streams, including Kai Cenat's, and participated in intriguing projects like 20 vs 1 alongside Charleston White and Woody. These experiences have not only expanded her reach but have also showcased the strength and beauty of disabled individuals in the entertainment industry.One of Mia's proudest achievements to date has been her role as executive producer of Baddies on Wheels, a groundbreaking show featuring disabled women that has resonated with millions. The intro, where she showcases her lyrical talent with "Sittin Pretty," has garnered widespread attention and sparked excitement across social media. The response has been overwhelming, proving that their stories matter and deserve to be seen and heard.Through her music and advocacy work, Mia aims to redefine perceptions of disability and demonstrate that limitations are mere challenges waiting to be conquered. Her artistry has gained recognition from fellow artists like Sexy Redd and Lil Duval, who have reposted her work, affirming that she is indeed "the hardest on wheels." Their support fuels her passion and motivates her to keep pushing boundaries in the music scene.Assisting Mia on her journey is her manager, Diamond Shayee, a multi-talented and dynamic multitasker who excels at making things happen. With numerous upcoming projects, including a collaboration with rising rapper LaScrilla and an album powered by Baghead Distribution, Mia's future shines brightly.Mia's aspirations extend beyond music, as she is also a dedicated humanitarian. She works alongside Amy Hanks, the Queen Publications and one of the faces behind Real Aunties of Atlanta, to feed the homeless and ensure they stay warm during the winter months.Diamond Shayee's unwavering support and expertise play a crucial role in Mia's success, helping her navigate the music industry and make a positive impact in the community. Together, they are an unstoppable team, committed to achieving their dreams and making a difference.As she continues to share her journey, Mia hopes to inspire others to embrace their struggles, express their creativity, and recognize their strength. Her mission is clear: to show the world that regardless of the obstacles we face, we can rise, shine, and create our own paths.Join Mia Money on this incredible adventure as she turns her pain into purpose and her dreams into reality. Together, let's redefine what it means to be an artist and advocate in a world that needs their voices now more than ever.