Youth Orchestra Salinas Builds on Success with Leadership Advancements

By: Youth Orchestra Salinas

-- Salinas, CA, Youth Orchestra Salinas (YOSAL) is excited to announce that Diana Ramírez Rosales has been named Director of Programs and Community Engagement. Diana, a talented educator and violinist who frequently performs with Monterey Symphony Orchestra and other local professional groups, has been instrumental in YOSAL's growth over the past three years, assumed this role in October 2024 and has since been leading programmatic initiatives and strengthening ties with the community. Her promotion signals YOSAL's commitment to continuity and excellence as the organization continues to thrive.Diana is supported by Jeffrey de Seriere, who continues to provide artistic leadership as Music Director, and Alan Truong, a YOSAL alum who now leads the Teaching Fellows program after earning his Master of Music from The Juilliard School. Together, they form a dynamic team dedicated to empowering young musicians through high-quality music education.YOSAL also announces that its Executive Director, Ameena Maria Khawaja, will transition to a new position as Vice President of Education and Community Engagement at the prestigious Pacific Symphony in Southern California in June 2025.A bittersweet decision for Ameena, it was not made lightly and reflects her unwavering commitment to YOSAL's mission, as well as her thoughtful balance of family priorities in Southern California, where her husband serves as Director of Orchestral Studies at Chapman University. Ameena will continue to lead YOSAL full-time through the end of the school year to ensure a seamless transition alongside Diana, Jeff, and Alan, maintaining the excellence of YOSAL's programs and advancing its mission to transform young lives through music."Ameena has been a tremendous leader for YOSAL and we are thrilled to celebrate her next career milestone," said Steve Ish, VP of Business Development at Taylor Farms and YOSAL Board President. "While she begins dedicating a few days per month to her new role, we want to assure our students, families, and supporters that YOSAL remains strong and fully committed to its mission, ensuring continuity in its teaching staff, programs, and community engagement as we continue to move forward with a focus on the road ahead."During Ameena's five years of leadership, YOSAL's music programs flourished both during the pandemic and in its aftermath. Her efforts led to the formation of three full orchestras, the establishment of new partnerships—including with the North Monterey County School District—and the launch of a Teaching Fellowship career training program. Additionally, the organization successfully secured nearly $4 million in funding, leaving a strong foundation for its future."With Diana's leadership, supported by Jeffrey and Alan, YOSAL is in exceptionally capable hands," said Colleen Bailey, Executive Director of Monterey Jazz Festival and longtime YOSAL board member. "This team exemplifies our mission to empower youth through music and sets the stage for an exciting new chapter."As YOSAL transitions to a new era, the organization is committed to transparency and collaboration with its families, donors, and community partners. Regular updates will be provided as plans for the future unfold, and the organization invites stakeholders to stay engaged and involved in this exciting new phase.For more information about YOSAL's leadership and upcoming programs, please contact Berniz House at bhouse@yosal.org.Founded in 2010, Youth Orchestra Salinas (YOSAL) is an El Sistema-inspired program that uses music to ignite change and transform the lives of young people. Through intensive music education, YOSAL fosters positive youth development, academic achievement, and social-emotional growth.