Target Arm Secures $2 Million Army SBIR Contract for Groundbreaking Arsenal-Modular Mission Payload

The A-MMP solution aims to integrate with any Army vehicle or platform—manned or unmanned—and support a range of rotary and fixed-wing small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS).
Ralar on HDT Global's Wolf-X
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. - Jan. 15, 2025 - PRLog -- Target Arm Inc., an innovative leader in autonomous and robotic systems, is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a $2.04 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract under the U.S. Army's Open Topic for Persistent Experimentation (Direct to Phase II). This contract enables Target Arm to develop its cutting-edge Arsenal-Modular Mission Payload (A-MMP), an advanced solution designed to enhance the capabilities of the U.S. Army's operational platforms and vehicles.

The A-MMP solution aims to integrate with any Army vehicle or platform—manned or unmanned—and support a range of rotary and fixed-wing small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). These systems can include Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets, armed sUAS, and Loitering Munitions (LM). Notably, the A-MMP is designed to operate autonomously while vehicles are in motion at speeds from zero to 65+ mph, providing unparalleled flexibility and mission adaptability.

The A-MMP offers game-changing advantages for military operations:
  • No Stopping Needed: Launch and recover sUAS while the vehicle remains in motion, preserving mobility and reducing risk in dynamic environments.
  • No Pilot Needed: Fully autonomous operation eliminates the need for skilled operators, enhancing scalability and efficiency.
  • Low Cognitive Load: AI-enhanced systems minimize human intervention, allowing operators to focus on mission-critical tasks.
  • Swarm Capability On-the-Move: Seamlessly deploy and recover multiple drones, enabling advanced swarm tactics for reconnaissance, surveillance, and lethality operations.
R&D efforts for this project will focus on the development and integration of the Feeder Mechanism and UAV Magazine designs, two critical components enabling seamless, reliable deployment and recovery of multiple sUAS during dynamic operations. These innovations will ensure efficient reloading, secure storage, and rapid deployment of payloads to meet the demands of both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, maximizing operational efficiency on the battlefield.

"This contract is an exciting opportunity for Target Arm to adapt our commercial technology to a critical area of research and development for the U.S. Army," said Jeff McChesney, CEO of Target Arm Inc. "The A-MMP not only delivers unmatched operational flexibility by supporting both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft on-the-move but also fully integrates with our advanced, AI-enhanced software products—TRACKR, TurboFly, and Maestro. These platforms are designed to work seamlessly with A-MMP, offering real-time mission planning, advanced autonomy, and swarm capabilities. TRACKR provides a sensor fusion engine for precision localization, TurboFly enables autonomous flight control, and Maestro ensures synchronized operations across multiple A-MMP and  UAS assets. Together, they empower operators with unparalleled capability to adapt to complex and rapidly changing operational environments."

Key Features of A-MMP
  • Platform Agnostic: Compatible with a wide variety of vehicles and platforms.
  • Mission Flexibility: Supports ISR, armed sUAS, and LM operations.
  • On-the-Move Functionality: Enables seamless operation during vehicle movement (0–65+ mph).
  • Enhanced System Design: Feeder Mechanism and UAV Magazine Designs ensure efficient reloading and deployment of sUAS.
  • AI-Enhanced Integration: Leverages TRACKR, TurboFly, and Maestro for superior mission execution.
This contract marks an important milestone in Target Arm's journey to advance autonomous solutions for military and commercial applications. With a proven track record of innovation, the company continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in autonomous mobility and logistics.

About Target Arm Inc.

Target Arm is at the forefront of AI-powered drone launch and recovery systems, redefining what's possible for on-the-move operations. Combining advanced robotics with precision localization and cutting-edge AI software, the company offers groundbreaking solutions for both military and commercial markets. As a recognized innovator and graduate of the Air Force Accelerator Powered by Techstars and Endless Frontier Labs, Target Arm continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in autonomous mobility. In 2020, Target Arm was named a "Most Fundable Company" by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, distinguishing it from over 4,500 competitors.

For more information, visit https://www.targetarm.com

