Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Target Arm Secures $2 Million Army SBIR Contract for Groundbreaking Arsenal-Modular Mission Payload
The A-MMP solution aims to integrate with any Army vehicle or platform—manned or unmanned—and support a range of rotary and fixed-wing small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS).
By: Target Arm Inc.
The A-MMP solution aims to integrate with any Army vehicle or platform—manned or unmanned—and support a range of rotary and fixed-wing small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). These systems can include Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets, armed sUAS, and Loitering Munitions (LM). Notably, the A-MMP is designed to operate autonomously while vehicles are in motion at speeds from zero to 65+ mph, providing unparalleled flexibility and mission adaptability.
The A-MMP offers game-changing advantages for military operations:
"This contract is an exciting opportunity for Target Arm to adapt our commercial technology to a critical area of research and development for the U.S. Army," said Jeff McChesney, CEO of Target Arm Inc. "The A-MMP not only delivers unmatched operational flexibility by supporting both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft on-the-move but also fully integrates with our advanced, AI-enhanced software products—TRACKR, TurboFly, and Maestro. These platforms are designed to work seamlessly with A-MMP, offering real-time mission planning, advanced autonomy, and swarm capabilities. TRACKR provides a sensor fusion engine for precision localization, TurboFly enables autonomous flight control, and Maestro ensures synchronized operations across multiple A-MMP and UAS assets. Together, they empower operators with unparalleled capability to adapt to complex and rapidly changing operational environments."
Key Features of A-MMP
About Target Arm Inc.
Target Arm is at the forefront of AI-powered drone launch and recovery systems, redefining what's possible for on-the-move operations. Combining advanced robotics with precision localization and cutting-edge AI software, the company offers groundbreaking solutions for both military and commercial markets. As a recognized innovator and graduate of the Air Force Accelerator Powered by Techstars and Endless Frontier Labs, Target Arm continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in autonomous mobility. In 2020, Target Arm was named a "Most Fundable Company" by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, distinguishing it from over 4,500 competitors.
For more information, visit https://www.targetarm.com
Contact
Target Arm Inc.
***@targetarm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse