Target Arm Unveils Ralar: The Future of On-the-Move Drone Launch and Recovery
Target Arm, a trailblazer in AI-driven robotics and autonomous systems, is proud to announce its newest breakthrough product: Ralar (Robotic Arm Launch and Recovery).
By: Target Arm Inc.
Two years in stealth development, Ralar emerges as a powerful tool that dramatically expands the capabilities of drone operations on-the-move. From package delivery to first responder deployments and military reconnaissance, Ralar's compatibility with Tular and integration with Target Arm's AI-enhanced software suite (TRACKR, TurboFly, and Maestro) unlocks new markets and use cases, making rapid drone deployment possible across a vast array of vehicles and platforms.
For the Military: Ralar brings a new level of operational advantage to dynamic combat environments. Its ruggedized design and full autonomy enable drone launches and recoveries in real-time, whether mounted on ground vehicles, naval vessels, or even aircraft. Imagine drones taking flight from an unmanned convoy at the first sign of enemy contact – instantly enhancing situational awareness and force protection. This is the future of drone-enabled combat support: hands-free, pilot-free, and zero interruption to mission flow.
For Industry: Ralar is poised to disrupt industries far beyond the defense sector. Its innovative, roof-rack mounted cargo container design, complete with self-contained power systems, allows for rapid installation on virtually any vehicle, transforming the way businesses and governments alike think about mobile logistics, emergency response, and autonomous operations. The total addressable market for drone-enabled solutions is exploding, and Ralar's versatile design makes it an indispensable tool for companies and agencies looking to stay ahead of the curve.
CEO Jeff McChesney envisions a future where, "drones seamlessly connect vehicles, ships, and aircraft on the move, eliminating the need for stops or human intervention. Picture a fire chief deploying a drone in mid-flight to survey a burning building ahead, or military units launching surveillance drones directly from unmanned vehicles. This is a new era of drone mobility, where drones follow and find you, not the other way around."
Unveiled at the Enhanced Situational Awareness Solutions Meeting in San Diego, hosted by the Department of Defense's Innovation and Modernization Office, Ralar captivated the audience with its potential to reshape how drones operate in complex, fast-paced environments. The event showcased cutting-edge technologies that leverage AI and machine learning to maintain superiority in a battlespace that grows more challenging by the day.
About Target Arm
Target Arm is at the forefront of AI-powered drone launch and recovery systems, redefining what's possible for on-the-move operations. Combining advanced robotics with precision localization and cutting-edge AI software, the company offers groundbreaking solutions for both military and commercial markets. As a recognized innovator and graduate of elite programs like the Air Force Accelerator Powered by Techstars and Endless Frontier Labs, Target Arm continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in autonomous mobility. In 2020, Target Arm was named a "Most Fundable Company" by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, distinguishing it from over 4,500 competitors.
For more information, visit www.targetarm.com.
Jeffrey A. McChesney
***@targetarm.com
