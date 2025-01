Recon Rig & Target Arm Partner to Deliver Cutting-Edge Drone Deployment Tech for Custom Trailers

This collaboration will offer Target Arm's advanced drone deployment systems, including the Tular and Ralar models, as customizable options for Recon Rig's clients, further enhancing the versatility and operational capabilities of their trailers.

Typical Recon Rig With Ralar

--a leading provider of custom trailers for commercial, retail, and military applications, is excited to announce a., an innovator in drone launch and recovery systems. This collaboration will offer Target Arm's advanced drone deployment systems, including the Tular and Ralar models, as customizable options for Recon Rig's clients, further enhancing the versatility and operational capabilities of their trailers.Recon Rig's CEO,, shared his vision for the partnership:"Recon Rig is committed to delivering top-tier, mission-ready solutions for our clients. By integrating Target Arm's revolutionary drone deployment technology, we're providing our customers with an unmatched combination of adaptability and cutting-edge innovation."Target Arm's leadership echoed this sentiment. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to bring next-generation drone deployment systems to broader markets," said, CEO and Founder of Target Arm. "Recon Rig's reputation for high-quality, customizable trailers makes them an ideal partner for introducing our technology to both commercial and military clients."Recon Rig trailers equipped with Target Arm's technology will serve a range of industries, from executive protection to off-road and defense operations. Target Arm's Tular and Ralar systems enable seamless, autonomous drone launch and recovery, even from moving vehicles, providing significant operational advantages in rugged and dynamic environments."This partnership enhances our ability to meet the evolving demands of our clients," added, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer at Recon Rig. "Together, we're setting a new standard in the custom trailer industry by offering solutions that are not only innovative but also highly practical for dual-use applications."Recon Rig, Inc. specializes in building high-performance custom trailers for clients across commercial, retail, and military sectors. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and adaptability, Recon Rig provides tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer.Target Arm, Inc. is a trailblazer in autonomous drone launch and recovery systems, providing solutions that enhance operational capabilities for military, commercial, and industrial applications. With proprietary technology and a focus on innovation, Target Arm is revolutionizing the way drones are deployed in dynamic environments.This partnership is set to kick off with the development of demonstration models showcasing the integration of Target Arm's technology into Recon Rig's trailers. Industry event participation is planned for Q4 of 2025 to officially unveil the first integrated product offerings.Christina LiversChief Revenue & Marketing OfficerRecon Rig Inc.816-442-0090reconrig.team@gmail.comFor more information about Recon Rig and Target Arm, visit https://www.reconrig.com and https://www.targetarm.com