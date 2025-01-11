Follow on Google News
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley names Veronica Jowers Chief of Staff
Jowers will run point on BGCSV's leadership team to set strategic priorities and establish metrics for success
By: Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
"We could not be more excited to welcome Veronica to the BGCSV team," said BGCSV President & CEO Steve Wymer. "Veronica brings a wealth of leadership and management experience from the technology sector and beyond to our organization and we're eager to partner with her in driving outcomes for the youth we serve. Our growth initiatives, operational efficiency, and overall capacity just got a shot in the arm with Veronica coming on board and we're diving into 2025 with big expectations. Our team, partners, and supporters are all going to really enjoy working with Veronica and we're thrilled she has joined this important work at BGCSV."
Jowers has extensive experience building high-performing teams. Most recently, she served as Director of Customer Communities and Digital Experience at Okta. Previously, Jowers was Senior Manager of Online Community Team, Strategy, and Development-
"I am thrilled to be joining BGCSV and the work to inspire and empower young people—especially those who need us the most—to unlock their full potential as responsible, productive, and caring adults," said Jowers. "It's a true honor to collaborate with such an incredible team and organization as we align our strategic priorities, innovate on solutions to address our community's needs, and serve as a unified force driving growth and impact across BGCSV. I can't wait to connect with the broader BGCSV community of stakeholders and look forward to helping drive change in our community."
Reporting directly to Wymer, Jowers will run point on BGCSV's leadership team to set strategic priorities and establish metrics for success, as well as become a key partner to the BGCSV Board of Directors, focused on board recruitment and engagement, and strategic external partnership opportunities. Jowers will also assume leadership responsibilities ensuring BGCSV's compliance with the Boys & Girls Club of America membership requirements, governmental administrative requirements, and other operational requirements of a non-profit organization.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley has been at the forefront of youth development in Santa Clara County for 80 years, providing innovative and effective afterschool and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth ages 5-18+ years. Our mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. To learn more about our programs and opportunities, visit www.bgclub.org or join our online community on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @BGClubSV.
Media Contact
NINICO | Kiana Karn
kiana@ninico.com
