Announcing PLM Road Map & PDT North America 2025
This Product Lifecycle Management focused event will take place in May.
By: CIMdata
Our agenda will feature a curated blend of reports and case studies from industry experts, focusing on the interests of PLM professionals. Covering technologies, processes, and people, PLM Road Map & PDT 2025 will build on what is possible when PLM is aligned with Digital Transformation and show how to achieve it. The conference will provide an environment to learn, discuss, and collaboratively advance product lifecycle digitalization.
Agenda topics will include the following and more:
CIMdata's President & CEO, Peter Bilello, emphasizes the critical importance of PLM's role in digital transformation, noting that "A true digital transformation is not going to take place without a modern enterprise-level Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) approach." He continues, "PLM Road Map & PDT North America 2025 is not just a gathering; it's a convergence of thought leadership, real-world insights, and collaborative exploration. As PLM continues its evolution as a critical enterprise business solution, this event focuses on the strategies, tools, and best practices needed to advance digital transformation and drive product lifecycle digitalization forward."
"A Digital Transformation is or should be an indispensable component of any Business Transformation, and modern PLM is key to such transformation in any organization that touches product data, says Håkan Kårdén, a Strategic Advisor and part of the PDT Europe organizing team since 2004.
"A successful Digital Transformation requires vision as well as execution. While the vision serves as a beacon and is always challenging to nail, the trickiest part, in many ways, is the execution. There are so many options available, and as much as we love it, technology has the drawback of becoming outdated well before real business benefits have been delivered. In the 2025 PLM Road Map and PDT conferences, we are looking to leadership and organizations that have successfully taken on the grand challenge to transform business digitally in a way that adds to the bottom line and corporate value. This includes much more than just the technology, and we are looking to address the bigger picture of what must be included to reach a successful digital transformation—
In addition to the May event in North America, CIMdata and Eurostep are pleased to announce PLM Road Map & PDT Europe, which will take place from November 5 to 6 in Paris, France.
For more information and to register, please visit the CIMdata website: https://www.cimdata.com/
Contact
CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
