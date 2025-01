By: Greg Rubin DDS

--– Dr. Greg Rubin, a renowned Los Angeles dentist with over 40 years of experience, underscores the critical importance of preserving natural teeth amidst growing concerns about unnecessary tooth extractions and the overuse of dental implants. Highlighted by the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP), this topic has sparked essential conversations within the dental community about ethical and effective dental care practices.The AAP emphasizes that tooth extraction should only be considered when no viable treatment options exist to save the tooth. Dr. Rubin explains, "Natural teeth are designed to work in harmony with your gums and jawbone, providing stability and long-term health benefits. Preserving them protects your oral health and prevents complications like gum disease or bone loss, which are risks associated with dental implants."Patients are encouraged to have open discussions with their dentists to explore all available treatment options, including periodontal therapy, root canals, and restorative solutions. For further insights, refer to the AAP's statement: AAP Statement on Preserving Natural Teeth ( https://www.perio.org/ press-release/ statement-from- the-am... ).Located at(Tel:),provides cutting-edge dental care for preserving natural teeth and optimizing overall oral health. Patients can learn more atDr. Rubin and his team leverage state-of-the-art dental technology, includingand, to offer advanced treatments such as, which enable patients to receive a full set of teeth in just one day. Despite this capability, the team prioritizes saving natural teeth whenever possible.To ensure accessibility, 1000 Smiles Dental Group offers flexible payment options, includingand other third-party financing solutions. Additionally, the practice is among the few dental offices in Southern California to accept, reflecting its commitment to innovation and patient convenience.The clinic also specializes in addressing critical health concerns through its, offering cutting-edge oral appliances to improve patient health and well-being.Dr. Rubin's pioneering work inhas earned him top recognition nationally, with HealthTap.com ranking him as a leading expert in this field. Additionally, he is highly experienced in providing comprehensive, making him a go-to professional for transformative dental care.As Dr. Rubin emphasizes, "While dental implants are a revolutionary solution for tooth replacement, they come with their own set of challenges, including gum disease and bone loss if not properly maintained. Our mission is to prioritize long-term oral health by preserving natural teeth whenever possible."Patients are encouraged to consult dental specialists, such as periodontists, who have advanced training to extend the life of natural teeth and ensure the success of dental implants when necessary.To learn more about preserving natural teeth, dental implants, or innovative dental solutions, visitor callWe serve Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Encino, Calabasas, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and many other communities in Southern California