Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Thousand Oaks Dentist, Dr. Greg Rubin, DDS, Emphasizes the Importance of Preserving Natural Teeth
By: Greg Rubin DDS
Why Preserving Natural Teeth Matters
The AAP emphasizes that tooth extraction should only be considered when no viable treatment options exist to save the tooth. Dr. Rubin explains, "Natural teeth are designed to work in harmony with your gums and jawbone, providing stability and long-term health benefits. Preserving them protects your oral health and prevents complications like gum disease or bone loss, which are risks associated with dental implants."
Patients are encouraged to have open discussions with their dentists to explore all available treatment options, including periodontal therapy, root canals, and restorative solutions. For further insights, refer to the AAP's statement: AAP Statement on Preserving Natural Teeth (https://www.perio.org/
Advanced Dental Solutions at 1000 Smiles Dental Group
Located at 1000 Newbury Rd., Suite 290, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 (Tel: 805-454-1000), 1000 Smiles Dental Group provides cutting-edge dental care for preserving natural teeth and optimizing overall oral health. Patients can learn more at www.1000smiles.la.
Dr. Rubin and his team leverage state-of-the-
Comprehensive and Accessible Dental Care
To ensure accessibility, 1000 Smiles Dental Group offers flexible payment options, including CareCredit and other third-party financing solutions. Additionally, the practice is among the few dental offices in Southern California to accept Bitcoin, reflecting its commitment to innovation and patient convenience.
The clinic also specializes in addressing critical health concerns through its sleep apnea treatment center, offering cutting-edge oral appliances to improve patient health and well-being.
Nationally Recognized Expertise
Dr. Rubin's pioneering work in bad breath (halitosis) treatment has earned him top recognition nationally, with HealthTap.com ranking him as a leading expert in this field. Additionally, he is highly experienced in providing comprehensive Invisalign treatments, making him a go-to professional for transformative dental care.
A Call to Action for Ethical Dental Practices
As Dr. Rubin emphasizes, "While dental implants are a revolutionary solution for tooth replacement, they come with their own set of challenges, including gum disease and bone loss if not properly maintained. Our mission is to prioritize long-term oral health by preserving natural teeth whenever possible."
Patients are encouraged to consult dental specialists, such as periodontists, who have advanced training to extend the life of natural teeth and ensure the success of dental implants when necessary.
To learn more about preserving natural teeth, dental implants, or innovative dental solutions, visit www.1000smiles.la or call 805-454-1000.
Dr. Greg Rubin, DDS
Expert in Comprehensive Dental Care, Invisalign, and Halitosis Treatment
1000 Smiles Dental Group
We serve Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Encino, Calabasas, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and many other communities in Southern California
Contact
Greg Rubin DDS.
***@1000smiles.la
805-454-1000
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse