Columbus Wizards Secure Thrilling 113-112 Victory in Final Home Game of the Season

Team Overcomes Late Surge by Hoosier State Instigators to Clinch Win in Front of Home Crowd
By:
 
 
#2 Jesse Hains pushes pace against the Instigators
#2 Jesse Hains pushes pace against the Instigators
WESTERVILLE, Ohio - Dec. 30, 2024 - PRLog -- The Columbus Wizards concluded their 2024-25 home season with a nail-biting 113-112 win over the Hoosier State Instigators on Saturday night at The Rike Center. Despite a formidable 44-point surge by the Instigators in the 4th quarter, the Wizards held strong to clinch the victory in front of an enthusiastic home crowd, moving their record to 4-2 on the season.

After leading for most of the game, the Wizards faced a late-game challenge as the Instigators mounted a comeback in the final period, capitalizing on turnovers and the ABA's 3D rule to close the gap. However, strong performances from key players helped the Wizards maintain their lead and secure the win.

Key Performances:
  • Jay Farrow: Led the team with 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals before an ankle injury forced him to exit the game early.
  • Phil Bledsoe: Continued to be a force for the Wizards, contributing 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 block, with his all-around offensive game helping keep the team in control throughout the contest.
  • Sean Rogers: Only a rookie by title, Rogers displayed the maturity of a seasoned player, adding 15 points and 9 rebounds. His strong presence on both ends of the floor helped fuel the Wizards' success.
  • Branden Wilkins: Set the tone early with his aggressive play, finishing with 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, while RJ Fairrow chipped in 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 block, providing a steadying influence for the team.
  • Jesse Hains: Played an important role off the bench, contributing 6 points, 1 steal, and 1 block in just 12 minutes of action.
  • Allanté Gorham: Added 5 points and 5 rebounds, bringing hustle and defensive intensity when the game got tight.

"We couldn't be more proud of how we battled tonight," said Team President Casey Gillespie. "The Instigators pushed us to the limit, and our guys held strong, finishing the season strong in front of an amazing home crowd. This win is a reflection of the hard work, resilience, and passion of our team, and we're excited to take this momentum into the new year."

The Columbus Wizards extend their gratitude to the Hoosier State Instigators for a competitive game, and to all of their fans, sponsors, and community partners for their unwavering support throughout the season.

As the team looks ahead to 2025, the Wizards are focused on carrying this momentum into the new year and continuing to build a successful future.

For more information on upcoming games and team news, visit www.thecolumbuswizards.com or follow us on social media at @TheColumbusWizards.

About the Columbus Wizards

The Columbus Wizards are a professional basketball team based in Columbus, Ohio, and a proud member of the American Basketball Association (ABA). Founded in 2023, the team is dedicated to engaging with the local community, fostering talent, and providing an exciting brand of basketball for fans in central Ohio.

For more information, please visit https://www.thecolumbuswizards.com

Media Contact:

Katie Osler
Marketing Director
Email: katieosler@thecolumbuswizards.com
Phone: (614) 420-1958

