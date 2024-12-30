Follow on Google News
Columbus Wizards Secure Thrilling 113-112 Victory in Final Home Game of the Season
Team Overcomes Late Surge by Hoosier State Instigators to Clinch Win in Front of Home Crowd
After leading for most of the game, the Wizards faced a late-game challenge as the Instigators mounted a comeback in the final period, capitalizing on turnovers and the ABA's 3D rule to close the gap. However, strong performances from key players helped the Wizards maintain their lead and secure the win.
Key Performances:
"We couldn't be more proud of how we battled tonight," said Team President Casey Gillespie. "The Instigators pushed us to the limit, and our guys held strong, finishing the season strong in front of an amazing home crowd. This win is a reflection of the hard work, resilience, and passion of our team, and we're excited to take this momentum into the new year."
The Columbus Wizards extend their gratitude to the Hoosier State Instigators for a competitive game, and to all of their fans, sponsors, and community partners for their unwavering support throughout the season.
As the team looks ahead to 2025, the Wizards are focused on carrying this momentum into the new year and continuing to build a successful future.
For more information on upcoming games and team news, visit www.thecolumbuswizards.com or follow us on social media at @TheColumbusWizards.
About the Columbus Wizards
The Columbus Wizards are a professional basketball team based in Columbus, Ohio, and a proud member of the American Basketball Association (ABA). Founded in 2023, the team is dedicated to engaging with the local community, fostering talent, and providing an exciting brand of basketball for fans in central Ohio.
For more information, please visit https://www.thecolumbuswizards.com
Media Contact:
Katie Osler
Marketing Director
Email: katieosler@thecolumbuswizards.com
Phone: (614) 420-1958
Contact
Katie Osler
***@thecolumbuswizards.com
