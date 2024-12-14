ELEVATE Recaps 2024 MSP Partnerships, Addition of New Customers and Dynamic Product Enhancements

By: ELEVATE SaaS

-- During 2024, Elevate SaaS, Inc., (https://www.elevatesaas.com)the company that delivers world-class total talent management technologies for today's high-performing, nimble organizations, gained significant momentum in the areas of managed services provider (MSP) partnerships, customer wins and product feature enhancements for its ELEVATE VMS (vendor management system) platform."Throughout this year, we have expanded our industry footprint with the addition of significant MSP partnerships, and ultimately, new customer engagements,"said Elevate SaaS president and CEO, Rob Morris. "As we continue to focus on our customers in the middle market, we further expand our expertise in this segment's unique VMS requirements, and because we are nimble and collaborative, we are able to respond quickly and address these specific needs."Elevate SaaS has achieved the following company milestones throughout 2024:MSP Partnerships – Elevate SaaS has continued to grow its MSP active partnerships to add these organizations to its roster:Customer wins –Elevate SaaS significantly grew its diverse client portfolio with select customer wins, including:Product enhancements – The ELEVATE vendor management system added several new features, configuration enhancements and increased functionality, including:As ELEVATE continues its market strategy of serving organizations in the mid-market and above, it has strengthened its position as a collaborative, innovative and highly responsive technology partner.