ELEVATE Announces New MSP Engagements, Middle Market Customer Wins and Enhanced Product Features
By: Elevate SaaS
"In the first half of 2023, ELEVATE has continued its momentum as a leading VMS solution provider, focused on middle-market customers across a wide range of industries,"
ELEVATE has gained significant momentum during the last six months, achieving the following company milestones:
Product enhancements – The ELEVATE vendor management system (VMS) added several new features and increased functionality, including:
- Major integrations with several MSP partners' back-office systems (Great Plains, JDE, and PeopleSoft)
- Ability for MSP partners to custom configure unique identifiers on all major database entities
- Enabled digital QBRs through our Advanced Analytics feature
- Three-way invoicing and payment integration with client AP system and MSP partner billing and payment systems
- Automated budget calculation for new job requisitions and enhanced budget vs. actuals tracking on engagements
- Ability to ingest time from client timekeeping system on a daily basis and provide time-sensitive daily workforce management reporting
- Mass update capability for engagement rates
- Actionable email notifications for engagement end-date extensions
MSP engagements – ELEVATE has continued to grow its MSP active partnerships to include over a dozen leading contingent talent service providers. In the first half of 2023, ELEVATE added these organizations to its MSP roster:
Customer wins –ELEVATE continued to augment its cross-industry client portfolio with a series of end-customer wins, including:
- SPaaS solution – A provider of cost-effective talent, service and solutions to spur longstanding partnerships
- VMS solution – A transportation equipment manufacturing company
- VMS solution – A leading staffing provider serving North America, South Africa and Australasia
- VMS solution - A premier manufacturer of high-density polyethylene pipe
- VMS solution - One of the largest renewable energy owners in the US focused on wind and solar generation projects
As ELEVATE continues its market strategy of serving organizations in the mid-market and above, it has strengthened its position as a collaborative, innovative and nimble technology partner.
