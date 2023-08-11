ELEVATE Announces New MSP Engagements, Middle Market Customer Wins and Enhanced Product Features

By: Elevate SaaS

HireGenics (https://www.hiregenics.com/ ) – Provider of contingent workforce solutions designed to optimize access to high-quality talent through the use of multiple talent channels and sourcing solutions.

HW Staffing Solutions (https://www.hwstaffing.com/ ) – Values-driven staffing supplier with 40 years of experience matching employees with organizations

LanceSoft (https://www.lancesoft.com/) – Provider of global workforce solutions with a human touch

Innovative Employee Solutions (IES) (https://www.innovativeemployeesolutions.com/) - Providing companies with flexible, consultative and technology-driven solutions for engaging the evolving workforce

-- Elevate SaaS, Inc. (https://www.elevatesaas.com/), delivering world-class total talent management technologies for today's high-performing, nimble organizations, announced that its continued focus on serving middle-market companies as well as feature-rich product enhancements, has spurred new customer wins and managed services provider (MSP) partnership engagements, contributing to the company's positive growth trajectory."In the first half of 2023, ELEVATE has continued its momentum as a leading VMS solution provider, focused on middle-market customers across a wide range of industries,"said ELEVATE president and CEO, Rob Morris. "Our unique client engagement model as well as a series of customer and supplier-centric product enhancements have also strengthened our market position which will positively drive us toward the future."ELEVATE has gained significant momentum during the last six months, achieving the following company milestones:– The ELEVATE vendor management system (VMS) added several new features and increased functionality, including:- Major integrations with several MSP partners' back-office systems (Great Plains, JDE, and PeopleSoft)- Ability for MSP partners to custom configure unique identifiers on all major database entities- Enabled digital QBRs through our Advanced Analytics feature- Three-way invoicing and payment integration with client AP system and MSP partner billing and payment systems- Automated budget calculation for new job requisitions and enhanced budget vs. actuals tracking on engagements- Ability to ingest time from client timekeeping system on a daily basis and provide time-sensitive daily workforce management reporting- Mass update capability for engagement rates- Actionable email notifications for engagement end-date extensions– ELEVATE has continued to grow its MSP active partnerships to include over a dozen leading contingent talent service providers. In the first half of 2023, ELEVATE added these organizations to its MSP roster:–ELEVATE continued to augment its cross-industry client portfolio with a series of end-customer wins, including:- SPaaS solution – A provider of cost-effective talent, service and solutions to spur longstanding partnerships- VMS solution – A transportation equipment manufacturing company- VMS solution – A leading staffing provider serving North America, South Africa and Australasia- VMS solution - A premier manufacturer of high-density polyethylene pipe- VMS solution - One of the largest renewable energy owners in the US focused on wind and solar generation projectsAs ELEVATE continues its market strategy of serving organizations in the mid-market and above, it has strengthened its position as a collaborative, innovative and nimble technology partner.