Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
---Delucchi Hawn Joins PP&Co---
---People-first Culture Brings Like-minded Firms Together---
By: PP&Co
The transaction combines the resources, technical expertise, and talent of two regional leaders noted for their people-first cultures and commitment to service excellence.
"This is about more than growth. By joining forces with Delucchi Hawn, we are not only expanding our capabilities, but also reinforcing our commitment to exceptional client service and deepening our investment in nurturing an environment where our people will thrive," said PP&Co CEO Phuong Mayer.
"Joining forces with PP&Co allows us to provide our staff with the resources and tools of a larger firm while preserving the close-knit, supportive culture we cherish," said Delucchi Hawn partner Peter Malutta. "Our clients will benefit from our broader expertise and capabilities, with the same personal relationships and individualized service that have always been the hallmarks of our firm. It's the perfect balance between growth and staying true to who we are."
Delucchi Hawn specializes in the construction, real estate, software, and manufacturing industries. The firm adds 14 professionals, including 3 partners, to PP&Co. The team will continue to serve its clients under the PP&Co banner, ensuring a seamless transition.
PP&Co has been consistently honored by ClearlyRated for exceptional client service. It was named a 2024 Regional Leader by Accounting Today and one of the Bay Area's "Best Places to Work" by the Silicon Valley/San Jose Business Journal.
PP&Co is a partner firm on the Ascend platform, backed by people-focused private equity firm Alpine Investors. Ascend's platform enables regional accounting firms with strong leadership, great cultures, and a bold vision to remain independent while accessing the sophisticated resources of a larger firm to overcome the challenges of the traditional CPA partnership model and reach their full potential.
As part of PP&Co, Delucchi Hawn's team will be supported by the deep resources and advanced technology of the Ascend platform, freeing them to focus on client service. They will also benefit from comprehensive training programs and enhanced benefits that prioritize their well-being and professional growth.
On that point, Phuong said, "The best part of this new partnership is the incredibly talented team we will be working alongside. We have known Delucchi Hawn for years and deeply respect the way they care for and serve clients. With our values so closely aligned, I have no doubt we will be a stronger and better firm together, for our clients and our team."
About PP&Co
Founded in 1951 – with offices in San Jose and Santa Cruz, and remote employees around the world – PP&
About Delucchi Hawn, LLP
Since its founding in 1982, Delucchi Hawn, LLP has built a strong reputation for providing tailored accounting services to construction, manufacturing, and wholesale and distribution companies. The firm is known for its client-first approach and deep expertise in tax, assurance and advisory services. Delucchi Hawn is dedicated to helping clients achieve financial success through thoughtful planning and strategic guidance.
Media Contact
NINICO | Kiana Karn
kiana@ninico.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse