Coker Team Authors New Book on Private Equity and Healthcare

By:
 
ATLANTA - Nov. 6, 2024 - PRLog -- Healthcare consulting firm, Coker, is proud to announce the release of a new book that focuses on the growth of private equity investments in the healthcare services sector. Featuring contributions from experienced Coker consultants Max Reiboldt, John Reiboldt, Mark Reiboldt, Andy Sobczyk, Taylor Cowart, and Ryan Grey, the authors introduce a groundbreaking new assessment of the complexities of private equity in healthcare.

Titled Private Equity and Healthcare: Leadership, Economics, and Trends for the Future and published by the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL), the book offers an in-depth exploration of how private equity investment is reshaping the healthcare landscape and what this means for healthcare providers, investors, and organizations alike.

"As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, private equity is playing an increasingly influential role," says Max Reiboldt, Chairman of Coker. "Our team has a wealth of experience working with healthcare organizations and private equity firms alike, as they navigate this shifting terrain, and we wanted to share our insights through this book."

Drawing on decades of combined experience in healthcare consulting, the authors offer an unbiased and comprehensive look at the key trends, opportunities, and challenges that come with private equity investment. The book covers topics ranging from deal structures and valuation methods to the long-term impacts on patient care, governance, and organizational culture.  The authors evaluate healthcare PE investments from the perspectives of both buyers and sellers, as well as other key stakeholders involved in these transactions that continue to grow in volume throughout the U.S.

"Private equity has brought significant change to healthcare," explains John Reiboldt, Chief Development Officer of Coker. "And with that change comes a host of questions and challenges that organizations must address. This book provides a roadmap for healthcare leaders to navigate those complexities."

Mark Reiboldt, Executive Vice President at Coker, adds, "The healthcare sector is unique, and private equity investors need to understand the nuances that come with it. We've seen both success stories and challenges, and this book shares key lessons from those experiences."

Coker's team believes that their collaborative approach to this project was instrumental in capturing the multi-faceted nature of private equity's impact on healthcare.

"This book is a reflection of our team's collective insights," says Andy Sobczyk, Vice President. "We wanted to offer a resource that provides practical guidance for healthcare leaders, private equity firms, and other stakeholders."

"We're proud to have contributed to a resource that can help shape the future of healthcare," notes Taylor Cowart, Senior Manager. "It's an exciting time for the industry, and we're glad to be at the forefront of these discussions."

Ryan Grey, Associate, emphasizes the importance of understanding both the risks and rewards of private equity in healthcare. "It's important for leaders to stay informed and understand how private equity investment can align with their organizational goals."

Private Equity and Healthcare: Leadership, Economics, and Trends for the Future is now available for purchase and is poised to become a valuable resource for healthcare leaders, investors, and professionals looking to stay ahead in an ever-changing industry.

###

ABOUT COKER

Coker is a leading healthcare advisory firm providing performance transformation, transaction advisory, and compliance consulting services to hospitals and physician enterprises nationwide. For more than 35 years, Coker has served as a trusted partner enabling its clients to overcome challenges and deliver high-quality care. For more information, visit www.cokergroup.com.

Coker Group Holdings, LLC, d.b.a. Coker
2400 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 400
Alpharetta, GA 30009
T: (800) 345-5829

For Press Inquiries
Mark M. Deutsch, MBA, CSM
Senior Vice President
mdeutsch@cokergroup.com
T: (678) 679-3121
