Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Hilton Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa Unveils Asana Spa: A New Sanctuary of Relaxation in Waikiki
By: Stanford Hotels
"At Asana Spa, guests are welcomed by a highly skilled team, committed to providing moments of true relaxation,"
"We're thrilled to introduce the new Asana Spa to our guests," said Henry Perez, General Manager. "The Asana Spa is designed to be a haven of relaxation and rejuvenation, elevating our commitment to a holistic guest experience. With luxurious treatments inspired by Hawaii's natural beauty and healing traditions, Asana Spa perfectly complements our resort's atmosphere, offering a serene retreat that enhances the balance and wellness our guests seek."
Asana Spa brings the spirit of aloha to life, blending modern comforts with Hawaii's welcoming ambiance. Whether guests seek relaxation, rejuvenation, or simply a touch of island luxury, Asana Spa offers a comprehensive wellness experience that celebrates Hawaii's beauty and inviting spirit.
For more information or to make a reservation, please contact the spa at info@asanaspawaiki.com or call 808.900.3375. The Spa is open daily from 8am to 8pm.
For more information about Hilton Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa or to book your stay, please visit www.hiltonwaikikibeach.com
Located just one block from the azure waters of the Pacific Ocean on the quiet side of Waikiki near Diamond Head, Hilton Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa is the perfect choice for an exceptional Hawaiian vacation. Guests experience contemporary resort-style amenities, stylish rooms, award-winning dining, spectacular views and authentic Hawaiian hospitality while surrounded by Waikīkī's natural beauty and vibrant attractions.
###
About Hilton Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa
The Hilton Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa is a 601-room full-service hotel offering beautiful ocean and mountain views, famed MAC 24/7 restaurant, home of the Magic Mystery Show and Asana Spa. The 10th-floor Recreation Deck boasts a large pool and hot tub spa, 9-hole miniature golf course, large poolside cabanas, daybeds, fire pits, green lawn games area and the Hang 10 Bar. The L.B.L.E. Lobby Lounge is home to The Wall All-In-One 4k display, a 146-inch Direct View LED Display, the largest TV display in the Hawaiian Islands. The ballroom of 8000 square feet accommodates up to 600 people sit down banquet, together with another 9,000 sq ft of versatile meeting spaces for group gatherings. The Resort is located just one block from Waikīkī beach, and shopping, dining and entertainment on Kalakaua Avenue. To learn more, visit our website https://www.hiltonwaikikibeach.com or follow us for updates on Facebook and Instagram
Contact
Shane Keener
***@stanfordhotels.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 31, 2024