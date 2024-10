San Diego Habitat Conservancy Named Finalist in 2024 "Defender Service Awards"

San Diego Habitat Conservancy (SDHC), a land trust currently managing over 2000 acres within 37 open space preserves throughout the San Diego region, is excited to announce that they have been selected by as a finalist for the Defender Service Award.

-- San Diego Habitat Conservancy was announced as a finalist in the Community Services Award Category in the fourth annual 'Defender Services Awards' presented by CHASE. The awards showcase the British adventure brand's longstanding commitment to aiding and honoring organizations who serve their communities.Public voting, which will take place from October 2nd, 2024, through October 17th, 2024, will ultimately decide the winning organizations for each category. The winning organizations will each receive a new Defender 130 vehicle that will be fully customized to best address their needs, and awarded $25,000 by their category sponsor, empowering them to further their missions.Sam Allen, Defender U.S. Brand Director, said:Public voting will take place from October 2nd, 2024, through October 17th, 2024, to determine the ultimate winners of the six categories of the 2024 Defender Service Awards. To view the finalist videos and vote, please visit Defender Service Awards at https://www.landroverusa.com/ experiences/ events-and-sponsorships/ defender-service- awards/index.html SDHC was established as a land trust in 2000 to preserve and manage sensitive habitat and species unique to southern California. SDHC is accredited with the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, a distinction reserved only for those land trusts that operate at the highest ethical, legal, financial, conservation, and stewardship standards. SDHC strives to share knowledge and appreciation of the natural environment with the San Diego community, encouraging participation in the stewardship of our region's precious open space. The mission of SDHC is to conserve and manage sensitive habitats and species while inspiring land stewardship through education and outreach.For more information, please contact San Diego Habitat Conservancy Executive Director Don Scoles at (619) 365-4839 or via email at dons@sdhabitat.org.Defender embraces the impossible. Each member of the Defender family is purposefully designed, highly desirable and seriously durable. A modern-day hero that respects the past but at the same time anticipates the future. The Defender brand is underpinned by Land Rover – a mark of trust built on 75 years of expertise in technology and off-road capability. Defender vehicles are designed and engineered in the UK and sold in 121 countries. It belongs to the JLR house of brands alongside Range Rover, Discovery and Jaguar.For more information, please contact PR Manager JLR North America Joe Stauble at (201) 818-8127 or via email at Jstauble@jaguarlandrover.com.https://media.landrover.com/