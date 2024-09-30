Follow on Google News
One Family Media Group LLC Partners with The Village Global Network LLC
One Family Media Group LLC Partners with The Village Global Network to Amplify Podcasters on a Global Stage
By: One Family Media Group, LLC
"We are excited to partner with One Family Media Group, LLC to expand the reach of our podcast network," said Kimi Kaye, one of the founding partners and CEO of The Village Global Network, LLC. "Partnering with One Family Media Group is a phenomenal opportunity, and together we will change the media landscape forever."
The partnership promises to bring a wealth of diverse, innovative, and impactful content to the DuPont Network's growing global audience. In addition to the DuPont Network, the partnership will also leverage DuPont On Demand, which allows viewers to access content at their convenience, and ViewStar TV, One Family Media Group's 24-hour, 7-day-a-week music channel showcasing talent from across the globe.
"This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to give a platform to voices that deserve to be heard," said Thomas Ford, Founder and CEO of One Family Media Group. "By combining the vast reach and influence of The Village Global Network with our broadcasting capabilities, we're providing an unprecedented opportunity for podcasters and radio hosts to connect with global audiences."
This partnership marks a significant step in One Family Media Group's commitment to evolving the media landscape and offering independent broadcasters new avenues to grow and succeed in the ever-competitive digital media industry.
About One Family Media Group, LLC
One Family Media Group, LLC is a multimedia and development company based in Atlanta, GA, founded by Thomas Ford, a U.S. Navy veteran. The company operates the DuPont Network, DuPont On Demand, and ViewStar TV, providing content creators and independent broadcasters with a platform to reach global audiences. The company is committed to pushing the boundaries of digital media through innovative projects and strategic partnerships.
About The Village Global Network, LLC
The Village Global Network is a prominent media organization featuring 12 global radio stations, broadcasting in over 200 countries with offices in five countries. Their diverse services include public relations, music, artist development, business services, and more, with a focus on bringing impactful content to global audiences.
https://dupontod.com/
One Family Media Group, LLC
