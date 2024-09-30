One Family Media Group LLC Partners with The Village Global Network LLC

One Family Media Group LLC Partners with The Village Global Network to Amplify Podcasters on a Global Stage

By: One Family Media Group, LLC

--– One Family Media Group LLC, a leading multimedia company based in Atlanta, GA, is thrilled to announce its new strategic partnership with The Village Global Network, LLC. This collaboration will bring global attention to podcasters by featuring their content on the DuPont Network, expanding their reach to millions of households across the world. Theis an expansive media organization comprised of 12 global radio stations, with broadcasting offices in five countries and reaching over 200 nations. Their portfolio includes multiple public relations firms, business services, music services, advertising, artist development, e-commerce solutions, nonprofit organizations, podcasts, radio shows, and more. This new partnership with One Family Media Group will allow their talented podcasters to showcase their content on a larger scale by appearing on the, a fast-growing television platform known for empowering independent content creators."We are excited to partner with One Family Media Group, LLC to expand the reach of our podcast network," said, one of the founding partners and CEO of The Village Global Network, LLC. "Partnering with One Family Media Group is a phenomenal opportunity, and together we will change the media landscape forever."The partnership promises to bring a wealth of diverse, innovative, and impactful content to the DuPont Network's growing global audience. In addition to the DuPont Network, the partnership will also leverage, which allows viewers to access content at their convenience, and, One Family Media Group's 24-hour, 7-day-a-week music channel showcasing talent from across the globe."This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to give a platform to voices that deserve to be heard," said, Founder and CEO of One Family Media Group. "By combining the vast reach and influence of The Village Global Network with our broadcasting capabilities, we're providing an unprecedented opportunity for podcasters and radio hosts to connect with global audiences."This partnership marks a significant step in One Family Media Group's commitment to evolving the media landscape and offering independent broadcasters new avenues to grow and succeed in the ever-competitive digital media industry.One Family Media Group, LLC is a multimedia and development company based in Atlanta, GA, founded by Thomas Ford, a U.S. Navy veteran. The company operates the DuPont Network, DuPont On Demand, and ViewStar TV, providing content creators and independent broadcasters with a platform to reach global audiences. The company is committed to pushing the boundaries of digital media through innovative projects and strategic partnerships.The Village Global Network is a prominent media organization featuring 12 global radio stations, broadcasting in over 200 countries with offices in five countries. Their diverse services include public relations, music, artist development, business services, and more, with a focus on bringing impactful content to global audiences.