LookDeep Health's Director of Nursing Selected to Present at ConV2X 2024

Tiffany Wyatt to Share Insights on AI Transforming Patient Care at Leading Digital Health Conference
OAKLAND, Calif. - Sept. 26, 2024 - PRLog -- LookDeep Health (https://lookdeep.health/), a pioneer in transforming hospital care with advanced computer vision and AI technology (VisionAI) for virtual sitting, virtual nursing, and virtual medicine, is proud to announce that Tiffany Wyatt, RN, BSN, Director of Nursing, will be presenting during the 8th Annual ConV2X 2024, hosted by Partners in Digital Health.

The event is the leading conference for evidence-based discussions on the convergence of AI and platforms in the digital health marketplace. Pre-recorded keynotes and panel discussions will be available from October - December.

Wyatt's presentation, "From Skepticism to Synergy: AI's Role in Advancing Virtual Care," focuses on how artificial intelligence is transforming patient care today and its potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the coming years. Her insights will shed light on innovative approaches and scalable solutions that address the pragmatic needs of both patients and clinicians.

She is participating in a panel discussion, "Future of Virtual Nursing," alongside Amy Roberson, Mayo Clinic;  Erika Rolland, OutcomesAI; and Sarah Bell, RN, MSN, MHA, Chief Clinical Officer for OutcomesAI. This panel will explore how technology is transforming nursing through virtual care, remote monitoring, and AI-assisted decision-making, impacting patient outcomes and required nursing skills.

ConV2X Telehealth 2024 gathers top healthcare authorities, features new concepts, case studies, and groundbreaking predictions for the industry's future. The event attracts decision-makers and innovators within the digital health community.

"We are thrilled to have Tiffany represent LookDeep Health at this year's event," said LookDeep CEO Narinder Singh. "Her expertise and vision in integrating AI with patient care align perfectly with our mission to advance healthcare through innovative solutions."

LookDeep Health's virtual sitting solutions have been adopted by numerous healthcare facilities nationwide, demonstrating their effectiveness in various clinical environments. The company remains committed to advancing its technology and expanding its reach to benefit even more patients and healthcare providers.

ConV2X 2024 is an essential event for anyone invested in the future of digital health. Participants will gain valuable insights into the latest innovations and their practical applications, driving forward the capabilities of telehealth and AI in the healthcare sector.

For more information about LookDeep Health, our award-winning virtual sitting solutions, and our participation in ConV2X 2024, please visit https://lookdeep.health/events/2024-conv2x-conference/

About LookDeep

LookDeep is revolutionizing telemedicine by using advanced computer vision and AI technology to help hospitals continuously monitor all patients through VisionAI. Our pioneering zero-cost hardware model and modern, SOC2-certified software dramatically reduce the cost of inpatient video – enabling hospital-wide deployments supported by a virtual care center. AI-powered video monitoring helps tackle critical issues such as patient safety, room conditions, movement and mobility, and patient location and recovery. With LookDeep, hospitals can be ever present for every patient.

Source:
