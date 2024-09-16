Follow on Google News
Spark CG Announces SPARK ANIMATION 2024
Celebrating its 16th year as the largest animation festival in Western Canada and an Oscar® and Canadian Cinema & Television accredited event
SPARK ANIMATION 2024 allows global creators to qualify for the Academy Awards® and the Canadian Cinema & Television Academy's Best Animated Short category without a traditional theatrical run. The hybrid event will feature a diverse lineup of film premieres, presentations, talks, Q&As, artist alley, and networking opportunities.
The festival opens with the Canadian Premiere of Claude Barras' ecological fable Savages. The screening is supported by the Consulate General of Switzerland in Vancouver. Other highlights include:
Meet the Festival Jury
SPARK ANIMATION's renowned jury, featuring professionals from across the industry, will oversee the festival's competitions. The full jury (https://sparkcg.org/
"We are thrilled to offer another year of groundbreaking animation and to be recognized not only by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences but also by the Canadian Academy. This year's jury will have the tough job of selecting the "Best in Show" and other prize winners among such diverse and creative projects."
Since its founding, SPARK ANIMATION has supported and uplifted many animators, with seven previous "Best in Show" winners earning Oscar® nominations. This year's winner will again be eligible for Academy Awards® consideration and the "Best Canadian Film" award for the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.
Tickets for select in-person programming are available now at sparkanimation.ca.
More announcements are coming soon. Subscribe to the newsletter now to stay connected: https://bit.ly/
