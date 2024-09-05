Follow on Google News
STZY Footwear Partners with Susan G. Komen® to Support Breast Cancer Research and Awaren
By: STZY, LLC
As part of this partnership, STZY Footwear will donate 10% of the retail sales price from each product sold, including their signature pink socks, Pink Cloud Slides, and pink slide bags. The program will be supported across STZY's online platform, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $50,000 to Susan G. Komen.
"We are thrilled to partner with Susan G. Komen in the fight against breast cancer," said Anthony Cosby, Founder and CEO of STZY Footwear. "At STZY, we believe in creating products that not only enhance the lives of our customers but also contribute to meaningful causes. This partnership allows us to blend our commitment to quality and style with a cause that impacts millions of people globally."
STZY Footwear will engage in a series of promotional activities throughout the program period to maximize the impact of this collaboration. These initiatives will include:
"We are grateful for STZY Footwear's dedication to our mission," said Sarah Rosales, SVP Corporate Partnerships at Susan G. Komen. "Their support through this program will help us continue our efforts to save lives by funding breakthrough research and providing critical support to those affected by breast cancer."
For more information on the STZY Footwear X Komen program and to purchase products that contribute to this cause, please visit stzyfootwear.com.
About STZY Footwear
STZY Footwear is dedicated to creating high-quality, comfortable, and stylish footwear that meets the needs of active individuals. With a focus on innovation and community, STZY aims to inspire and empower through every step.
About Susan G. Komen®
Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/
Contact
Randy McGuffee
General Counsel
***@stzyofficial.com
