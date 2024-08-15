Company in Asheville Named 380th Fastest Growing Private Company by Inc. 5000

Recognized for rapid growth and innovative modular development practices, Quartz Properties creates a blueprint for scalable modular development with their vertically integrated approach.

-- Quartz Properties Management (Quartz), a modular-centric residential construction and development platform, has earned the 380th spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, placing them among the top 8% of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. With a vertically integrated service model, Quartz' two subsidiary companies are based in Asheville, NC, and Quartz has developed three communities in Asheville, with upcoming developments to be built in Asheville and the surrounding western North Carolina region.The Inc. 5000, a prestigious annual ranking, highlights companies based on their revenue growth over a three-year period. In addition to their 380th overall ranking, Quartz also achieved notable rankings within specific categories: 23rd fastest-growing company in the construction industry, 63rd among women-led and women-founded companies, and 14th in Massachusetts, where Quartz is headquartered.Since its 2018 launch, Quartz has rapidly ascended as a leader in U.S. modular home development. The company's mission centers on optimizing the cost and speed benefits of modular construction to develop attainably priced, high-quality homes for both purchase and rent."We are thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. This achievement is a validation of our team's hard work and dedication,"said Joanna Schwartz, CEO and Founding Partner of Quartz. "While we celebrate this moment, we remain ever-focused on our goals. This recognition fuels our drive to optimize modular construction to its deepest extent and fully realize and deliver on the benefits of our off-site approach to developing high quality, attainably priced homes."Quartz implements a groundbreaking approach that enables simultaneous on-site and factory-based building processes. By coupling these with vertically integrated services through their subsidiary companies, Quartz Modular and Quartz Transport, they dramatically reduce timeframes and resource consumption compared to traditional methods. Quartz's build-for-rent project, Belle Meadow in Asheville, NC, stands as a testament to this efficiency. The first home was set on February 15, 2024, with 40 homes expected to be ready for occupancy by September 15, 2024—just seven months later. Remarkably, all 90 homes are on track to be completed by the end of November, one year from groundbreaking. This timeline represents a significant advancement compared to the industry standard of 8.6 months per home.Quartz Properties has been recognized with a variety of other industry accolades, including NAHB Offsite Construction Builder of the Year in 2022 and 2024, and the BSC Jerry Rouleau Award for Excellence in Home Design in 2024. With a growing team of seasoned professionals and leaders, Quartz is poised for continued growth, aiming to complete 125 homes in 2024, with an additional 350 homes in development.Passionate about their local involvement and impact, Quartz Properties has proudly partnered with Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) to support Ukrainian refugees in the Asheville area by providing meaningful employment opportunities in the homebuilding industry. Through this public-private collaboration, refugees with construction expertise have found stability and success working with Quartz, and their dedication and hard work have been instrumental as Quartz continues to grow, despite widespread staffing shortages in the industry.Launched in 2018, Quartz Properties Management (Quartz) is a modular-centric residential development platform that optimizes the cost, efficiency, and environmental benefits of off-site construction to build value-driven, attainably priced homes that are both for sale and for rent. Their innovative development platform is comprised of the parent entity, Quartz Properties Management (Quartz), which oversees land acquisition, development, investment, and project management activities; Quartz Modular, Quartz' wholly-owned home builder and General Contractor; and Quartz Transport, which offers turn-key manufactured and modular home transport, installation, and set services to both Quartz Modular and third-party customers. Quartz is expanding quickly and currently has several Build-For-Sale and Build-For-Rent projects under development.Contact: McKenzi Shook / Vanessa CrookMarketing TeamQuartz Properties Managementmarketing@quartzproperties.com828-230-7464