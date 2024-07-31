 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Swimming
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oak Ridge
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2024
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
July 2024
31

Follow on Google News

AI Meets History: The Big Pool Preservation Project Launches to Save Oak Ridge's Iconic Landmark

Marketing Professionals and Pool Lovers Unite Their Expertise to Champion Oak Ridge's Historic 'Big Pool' Through Innovative AI-Driven Campaign
By:
 
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. - Aug. 4, 2024 - PRLog -- AI Meets History: The Big Pool Preservation Project Launches to Save Oak Ridge's Iconic Landmark

Marketing Professionals and Pool Lovers Unite Their Expertise to Champion Oak Ridge's Historic 'Big Pool' Through Innovative AI-Driven Campaign

A team of passionate professionals has launched "The Big Pool Preservation Project," an innovative AI-powered initiative aimed at saving the historic Oak Ridge Outdoor Municipal Community Pool. This groundbreaking effort combines cutting-edge technology with deep historical research to protect an irreplaceable 80-year-old landmark that stands as a testament to Oak Ridge's unique Manhattan Project legacy.

The Oak Ridge Pool, affectionately known as "The Big Pool," is a marvel of engineering and a cherished community asset:
  • Originally a local spring-fed pond, transformed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
  • Opened on July 29, 1944, during the Manhattan Project era
  • Second largest spring-fed pool in the United States, with a 2.2 million-gallon capacity
  • Features a unique design with zero-entry access and depths up to 13.5 feet
  • Desegregated in 1955, marking a significant moment in local civil rights history
  • Recognized with a Historic Preservation Award in 2019 and a Tennessee Historical Commission Marker in 2022

The project features:
  1. "The Story": An AI-narrated exploration of The Big Pool's rich history and community impact.
  2. Interactive Timeline: A comprehensive chronicle of the pool's 80-year history.
  3. Dive AI Chatbot: An AI-powered platform for engaging discussions about the pool's past and future.
  4. Community Outreach: Tools to spread awareness and encourage participation.

The team behind the Big Pool Preservation Project brings together local knowledge, historical expertise, and technological innovation. Their shared passion for the pool and its history drives their commitment to its preservation.

"This pool isn't just about swimming—it's about community, progress, and shared experiences," notes Denise Dunlap Billings, who has multi-generational ties to the pool, and channeled that passion into founding a "Save the Oak Ridge Pool" group on Facebook. "By weaving together historical facts and personal stories, we're creating a narrative that resonates with people far beyond Oak Ridge."

The preservation effort comes at a critical time, as the pool faces threats of demolition and replacement, with recent city proposals suggesting options costing up to $29 million. The Big Pool Preservation Project aims to explore alternative solutions that would preserve the pool's historic character while addressing necessary repairs, potentially saving taxpayers millions while boosting local tourism and community engagement.

"This project represents a new frontier in historical preservation," said Reva O'Hallarn, whose historic pools blog Swim History Girl (https://swimhistorygirl.blog/) has featured Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool twice. "By leveraging AI to process vast amounts of historic data, this isn't just about preserving this pool. It's an approach that can use community-driven heritage preservation to help protect facilities like this across the country."

The team encourages supporters from Oak Ridge and beyond to visit thebigpoolstory.com to explore The Big Pool's rich history, engage with the Dive AI chatbot, and join the Save theOak Ridge Pool Facebook Group which has grown to more than 3,000 members.

As the project gains momentum, it serves as a model for how communities can use technology to preserve their heritage, engage citizens, and shape their future. The Big Pool Preservation Project isn't just about saving a pool—it's about keeping the spirit of Oak Ridge's innovative history alive for generations to come.

Press Contact:

Brendan O'Hallarn
bohallar@odu.edu (https://mail.google.com/mail/?view=cm&fs=1&tf=1&a...)

Contact
The Big Pool Preservation Project
hello@thebigpoolstory.com
8655909496
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@thebigpoolstory.com Email Verified
Tags:Swimming
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Oak Ridge - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Aug 04, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share