Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
AI Meets History: The Big Pool Preservation Project Launches to Save Oak Ridge's Iconic Landmark
Marketing Professionals and Pool Lovers Unite Their Expertise to Champion Oak Ridge's Historic 'Big Pool' Through Innovative AI-Driven Campaign
Marketing Professionals and Pool Lovers Unite Their Expertise to Champion Oak Ridge's Historic 'Big Pool' Through Innovative AI-Driven Campaign
A team of passionate professionals has launched "The Big Pool Preservation Project," an innovative AI-powered initiative aimed at saving the historic Oak Ridge Outdoor Municipal Community Pool. This groundbreaking effort combines cutting-edge technology with deep historical research to protect an irreplaceable 80-year-old landmark that stands as a testament to Oak Ridge's unique Manhattan Project legacy.
The Oak Ridge Pool, affectionately known as "The Big Pool," is a marvel of engineering and a cherished community asset:
The project features:
The team behind the Big Pool Preservation Project brings together local knowledge, historical expertise, and technological innovation. Their shared passion for the pool and its history drives their commitment to its preservation.
"This pool isn't just about swimming—it's about community, progress, and shared experiences,"
The preservation effort comes at a critical time, as the pool faces threats of demolition and replacement, with recent city proposals suggesting options costing up to $29 million. The Big Pool Preservation Project aims to explore alternative solutions that would preserve the pool's historic character while addressing necessary repairs, potentially saving taxpayers millions while boosting local tourism and community engagement.
"This project represents a new frontier in historical preservation,"
The team encourages supporters from Oak Ridge and beyond to visit thebigpoolstory.com to explore The Big Pool's rich history, engage with the Dive AI chatbot, and join the Save theOak Ridge Pool Facebook Group which has grown to more than 3,000 members.
As the project gains momentum, it serves as a model for how communities can use technology to preserve their heritage, engage citizens, and shape their future. The Big Pool Preservation Project isn't just about saving a pool—it's about keeping the spirit of Oak Ridge's innovative history alive for generations to come.
Press Contact:
Brendan O'Hallarn
bohallar@odu.edu (https://mail.google.com/
Contact
The Big Pool Preservation Project
hello@thebigpoolstory.com
8655909496
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse