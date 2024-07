"Ornette Speaks": graphic novelist Matthew Brown illustrates on-site acc. by live harmolodic jazz

"Third Thursdays" in Aug. w/graphic novelist Matthew Brown (of "Ornette Speaks" & "Tears for Eric: the Appearance and Disappearance of Eric Dolphy") acc: by Bryant (keys), Dijkstra (sax), Kurganov (violin), William (bass), Matsuki (drums).

-- For August's "Third Thursdays" monthly jazz series concert, artist, author of the graphic novel, will create art in real time, accompanied by series host keyboardist, saxophonist, bassist, and drummerand byperforming Ornette Coleman's "Trinity," a piece for solo violin.(https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B08953CSDP/about)was part of the Montreal underground zine scene of the early 1990s, and he credits his artistic approach to inspiration from the work of many free jazz artists, including Archie Shepp, Don Cherry, Thelonius Monk, Eric Dolphy, and Ornette Coleman. Inquotes from interviews with Ornette Coleman are presented in a graphic documentary format with a docu-brush style that has been described as "gestural and wild … and emphatically rhythmic." Brown has since published a graphic novel that explores the life of Eric Dolphy, and a graphic novel on Thelonious Monk is forthcoming. jazz.fm/ornette- speaks-a-cartoon- grammar-matthew- brown-graphic- novel-ornette- coleman/ A livestream of five graphic novel readings by Brown on various topics, accompanied by selections from jazz artists, can also be found at his Ambient Zero Comic Book blog at ambientzero.blogspot.com/ 2020/04/live- stream-graphic- novel-reading- videos.html The fifth reading is fromwhich Brown describes as, "A stream-of-consciousness odyssey through words spoken by avant-garde saxophone genius and composer Ornette Coleman, with music by the man himself.Listing info for the August concert:: graphic novelist(https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B08953CSDP/about)creates impromptu zine art work, with jazz accompaniment by(host/keys),(sax),(violin),(bass) and(drums). Part of themonthly harmolodic jazz series. On Thursday August 15, 8:00 pm. Admission at the door: $10 (cash/check/charge/venmo). Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, 1555 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138. Complimentaryconcert parking is available at the Everett Street Garage at 10 Everett Street in Cambridge. For further info: https://dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays/(https://dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays/), bryantequilibria@gmail.com, 617-447-3030.Bryant's(https://dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays/)schedule for Fall includes the following performances:--saxophonistwith Brazilian percussionist, along with guitarist, bassist, drummer, and host/keyboardist--a special "Third Thursdays On The Road" performance in NYC at the ShapeShifter Lab of selections from Dave Bryant's new albumwhich was initially showcased during this past May'sconcert. All of theperformers were in attendance, joining Bryant in an extremely energetic evening with(bass),(tenor saxophone),(guitar),(guitar), and(drums). In November, they will all be sharing that energy with their NYC audience. Thealbum is available at davebryant.bandcamp.com. These harmolodic jazz concerts are made possible by the generous support of the(https://dbryantmusic.com/asf-statement/)Monthly performances have been video recorded, with the goal of documenting Ornette Coleman's impact on the free jazz movement. Another key purpose of the series is to document the experiences, reminiscences, and musical contributions of members of Coleman's bands. All videos, including interviews with Bryant's former Coleman colleagues, are available at dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays, dbryantmusic.com/musician-interviews, and on youtube.com/@davebryantmusic/videos (https://www.youtube.com/@davebryantmusic/videos).