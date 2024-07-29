"Ornette Speaks": graphic novelist Matthew Brown illustrates on-site acc. by live harmolodic jazz

"Third Thursdays" in Aug. w/graphic novelist Matthew Brown (of "Ornette Speaks" & "Tears for Eric: the Appearance and Disappearance of Eric Dolphy") acc: by Bryant (keys), Dijkstra (sax), Kurganov (violin), William (bass), Matsuki (drums).

By: Dave Bryant Music