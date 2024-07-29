Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
"Ornette Speaks": graphic novelist Matthew Brown illustrates on-site acc. by live harmolodic jazz
"Third Thursdays" in Aug. w/graphic novelist Matthew Brown (of "Ornette Speaks" & "Tears for Eric: the Appearance and Disappearance of Eric Dolphy") acc: by Bryant (keys), Dijkstra (sax), Kurganov (violin), William (bass), Matsuki (drums).
By: Dave Bryant Music
Matthew Brown (https://www.amazon.com/
A livestream of five graphic novel readings by Brown on various topics, accompanied by selections from jazz artists, can also be found at his Ambient Zero Comic Book blog at ambientzero.blogspot.com/
Listing info for the August concert:
Ornette Speaks: graphic novelist Matthew Brown (https://www.amazon.com/
Bryant's "Third Thursdays" (https://dbryantmusic.com/
-- September 19: saxophonist Neil Leonard with Brazilian percussionist Thiago Trad, along with guitarist David Tronzo, bassist Max Ridley, drummer James Kamal Jones, and host/keyboardist Dave Bryant;
-- November 8: a special "Third Thursdays On The Road" performance in NYC at the ShapeShifter Lab of selections from Dave Bryant's new album Wire and Bone which was initially showcased during this past May's "Third Thursdays" concert. All of the Wire and Bone performers were in attendance, joining Bryant in an extremely energetic evening with Jamaaladeen Tacuma (bass), George Garzone (tenor saxophone), Kenny Wessel (guitar), Eric Hofbauer (guitar), and Chris Bowman (drums). In November, they will all be sharing that energy with their NYC audience. The Wire and Bone album is available at davebryant.bandcamp.com. These harmolodic jazz concerts are made possible by the generous support of the Appalachian Springs Foundation (https://dbryantmusic.com/
Monthly performances have been video recorded, with the goal of documenting Ornette Coleman's impact on the free jazz movement. Another key purpose of the series is to document the experiences, reminiscences, and musical contributions of members of Coleman's bands. All videos, including interviews with Bryant's former Coleman colleagues, are available at dbryantmusic.com/
Media Contact
--submitted by marycurtinproductions
(on behalf of “Third Thursdays”)
mary.c.curtin@
6174705867
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 29, 2024