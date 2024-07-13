 

Asian American Coalition Of Chicago Announces 42nd Annual Lunar New Year 4723 / 2025 Celebration

Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Hyatt Regency O'Hare … ONE... Ticket Sales Open Wednesday, September 18th
By: Asian American Coalition of Chicago
 
 
Aacc25onecvr 5x7 61824
CHICAGO - July 17, 2024 - PRLog -- The Asian American Coalition of Chicago is pleased to announce that it will host its 42nd Annual Lunar New Year Celebration, "...ONE..." on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, 9300 West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Rosemont, Illinois.  The black-tie gala is usually sold-out, attracting over 1,000 people.*

Guests will enjoy cocktails/exhibits; opening ceremonies, dinner, entertainment and an awards ceremony following. Ticket sales open Wednesday, September 18, 2024 for this popular star-studded event. Tickets will be available on a first-funded, first-seated basis. Website www.aacchicago.org will be periodically updated with program planning details, meeting schedule, forms and announcements.

Every year a different Asian community takes turn playing host of the Lunar New Year gala. This year it is the Indonesian American Community, which has twice before (2006 and 2015)  held the gavel for the Asian Pacific American community's most important event of the year.

* (Excludes years with world health challenges 2021-2022)

An event held on this grand of a scale only once a year, Lunar New Year is traditionally the single largest organized annual event of its type in Chicago's Asian American community. According to the latest Census (2020), the Asian Pacific American population in Illinois numbers approximately 755,938, or .5.9% of the statewide population.

TICKETS

Ticket sales are usually brisk, and advance purchase is required. EARLY BIRD tickets are $1,500 per table of ten before and on December 31, 2024. After December 31, 2024 they are $2,000 per table of ten. No tickets will be sold at the door. They are first funded, first seated. Sales open September 18, 2024 after the Planning Committee meeting.

SPONSORSHIPS

Sponsorship rates and packages are priced as follows: $25,000.00 Presenting Sponsor; $10,000 Global Sponsor; $7,000.00 Pan Asian Sponsor; $5,000 Continental Sponsor; $3,000.00 Community Sponsor and $1,500.00 Coalition Sponsor. The Coalition is also seeking additional venue underwriters and a Gift Bag Sponsor for Volunteers and Participants.

ADVERTISEMENTS

In addition, advertisement space reservations in the Souvenir Program Book are available at $500.00 for a full page (size 8-1/2" x 11").  Non-profit full-page ads (8-1/2" x 11") are available at a discounted rate of $300.00. Checks, camera-ready color artwork creative for 2025 ads are due no later than January 15, 2025; with the ad/insertion combined form to bind the space due prior by December 15, 2024.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Sponsor, ad and general inquiries should be directed to aacchicago2025(at)gmail.com (mailto:aacchicago2025@gmail.com) .

MEDIA

ENERI Communications again has been named the agency of record for the 42nd  Lunar New Year Celebration, and has received the assignment to coordinate media relations, TV station/media company participation and celebrity presenters. All media requests may be directed to ENERI Communications at info(at)enericom.net (mailto:info@enericom.net) .

Contact
ENERI Communications for AACC 2025
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Asian American Coalition of Chicago
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:AACC2025
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Projects
Disclaimer
