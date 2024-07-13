Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Asian American Coalition Of Chicago Announces 42nd Annual Lunar New Year 4723 / 2025 Celebration
Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Hyatt Regency O'Hare … ONE... Ticket Sales Open Wednesday, September 18th
By: Asian American Coalition of Chicago
Guests will enjoy cocktails/exhibits;
Every year a different Asian community takes turn playing host of the Lunar New Year gala. This year it is the Indonesian American Community, which has twice before (2006 and 2015) held the gavel for the Asian Pacific American community's most important event of the year.
* (Excludes years with world health challenges 2021-2022)
An event held on this grand of a scale only once a year, Lunar New Year is traditionally the single largest organized annual event of its type in Chicago's Asian American community. According to the latest Census (2020), the Asian Pacific American population in Illinois numbers approximately 755,938, or .5.9% of the statewide population.
TICKETS
Ticket sales are usually brisk, and advance purchase is required. EARLY BIRD tickets are $1,500 per table of ten before and on December 31, 2024. After December 31, 2024 they are $2,000 per table of ten. No tickets will be sold at the door. They are first funded, first seated. Sales open September 18, 2024 after the Planning Committee meeting.
SPONSORSHIPS
Sponsorship rates and packages are priced as follows: $25,000.00 Presenting Sponsor; $10,000 Global Sponsor; $7,000.00 Pan Asian Sponsor; $5,000 Continental Sponsor; $3,000.00 Community Sponsor and $1,500.00 Coalition Sponsor. The Coalition is also seeking additional venue underwriters and a Gift Bag Sponsor for Volunteers and Participants.
ADVERTISEMENTS
In addition, advertisement space reservations in the Souvenir Program Book are available at $500.00 for a full page (size 8-1/2" x 11"). Non-profit full-page ads (8-1/2" x 11") are available at a discounted rate of $300.00. Checks, camera-ready color artwork creative for 2025 ads are due no later than January 15, 2025; with the ad/insertion combined form to bind the space due prior by December 15, 2024.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Sponsor, ad and general inquiries should be directed to aacchicago2025(
MEDIA
ENERI Communications again has been named the agency of record for the 42nd Lunar New Year Celebration, and has received the assignment to coordinate media relations, TV station/media company participation and celebrity presenters. All media requests may be directed to ENERI Communications at info(at)enericom.net (mailto:info@
- 30 -
/e
AACC25pr1f.71724.doc SV
Contact
ENERI Communications for AACC 2025
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse