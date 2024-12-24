 

Asian American Coalition of Chicago Announces Celebrities And Presenters

For 42nd Annual Lunar New Year 4723//2025 Celebration Extravaganza "...ONE..." February 22, 2025 at Hyatt Regency O'Hare _____________________________________________________________
By: Asian American Coalition of Chicago (2025)
 
 
Aacc25 News122324
CHICAGO - Dec. 23, 2024 - PRLog -- A myriad of popular personalities from TV, film, music and theatre are scheduled to appear in person at the 42nd Annual Asian American Coalition of Chicago Lunar New Year 4723/2025 Celebration Extravaganza set for Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the Hyatt O'Hare, 9300 West Bryn Mawr, in Rosemont, Illinois, Executive Producer and Show Director Rieny G. Cualoping and AACC 2024-2025 President and Producer, Indonesian Cultural Segments and Unity Dance, Martino Tangkar, announced today.(The producers will continue to announce talent whose schedules are currently pending final scheduling, who are joining the show, in the coming weeks.) Several of the personalities* are also scheduled to sing a new segment featuring an "All-Star Singing Ensemble" of The National Anthem.

The list includes:

PAN ASIAN AMERICAN PING TOM MEMORIAL 2025 AWARDEE (Announced Last Week)

1. Linda Yu, Trailblazing Anchor and Legendary TV Broadcaster; Currently Principal, Linda Yu Media.

Attorney Darryl Tom nominated Linda Yu for the award and will again participate in this year's award ceremonies, representing The Tom Family.

CELEBRITY PRESENTERS - MAJOR MEDIA TV BROADCASTS AND MAJOR NETWORK TV SERIES

2. Joanie Lum, Reporter, FOX 32 Chicago TV News;

Scheduled to Introduce the Pan Asian American Ping Tom Memorial Live Award Segment.

3. Tonray Ho, Actress, AEA, SAG/AFTRA (Nurse Leah on NBC-TV's "Chicago Med"); Owner, BeSTUDIOPilates;

4. Eric Horng, Reporter, ABC 7 Chicago TV News;

5. Tina Nguyen, Sports Anchor and Reporter, FOX 32 Chicago TV News;

6. Vi Nugyen, Reporter, NBC 5 Chicago TV News;

7. Ji Suk Yi, Co-Host of Spotlight Chicago, WGN-TV (1 p.m. Weekdays); Contributing Host, "Windy City LIVE," ABC 7 Chicago for 7 Seasons;

CELEBRITY PRESENTERS – MUSIC, THEATRE AND MORE

8. Marisa Buccheit, Operatic Soprano;* Miss Illinois 2014;

9. Kimbirdlee Fadner, Actress, AEA, SAG/AFTRA; Actress, Singer,* (Soprano); Musical Theatre, Writer, Composer, Producer and Model (New York via Wisconsin); Chinese Brush Painter;

10. Cheryl Hamada, Actress, AEA, SAG/AFTRA; Singer*;

11. Mia Park, Actress, SAG/AFTRA (Nurse Beth Cole, "Chicago Med" NBC-TV 5 Seasons); Rock and Jazz Band Drummer and Singer; Cultural Producer, Taiji and Yoga Teacher, Professor and Hospice Nurse;

PRESENTERS

12. Van Ferro, Actor, AEA; Singer;* President, Artist Auxiliary Board, Chicago Artist Guide;

13. Won C. Kim, Extras Actor;

14. Don Villar, Secretary/Treasurer, Chicago Federal of Labor; Former Longtime Writer/Producer, ABC 7 Chicago TV News; and

YOUTH AMBASSADOR PRESENTER

15. Kayla Tejero, Singer* and Actress; Nurse.

MEDIA requests including Images to: info (at) enericom.net .

TICKETS

Ticket sales are on track to be sold out for the Asian American Coalition of Chicago's 42nd Annual Lunar New Year Celebration, "...ONE..." to be held Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, 9300 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, in Rosemont, Illinois! The black-tie gala usually attracts over 1,000 people.*

Currently, tickets are available at $1,500 sold per table of ten when funded by December 31, 2024 , or $2,000 per table of ten if funded on or after January 1, 2025 for this popular star-studded event. No tickets will be sold at the door. Cocktail Reception and Exhibits begin at 4:30 p.m.; Opening Ceremonies are at 6 p.m., with Dinner, Entertainment, and Awards Ceremonies following, until approximately 10 p.m. Tickets are available on a first-funded, first-seated basis. Purchase information appears on the website www.aacchicago.org (Zelle and checks accepted.)

FOLLOW AACC

www.aacchicago.org

Tags: AACC, 42nd Annual Lunar New Year, Asian American Coalition of Chicago

- 30 -
* (Excludes Years with World Health Challenges)

/e
doc id
AACCpr3r_122324.docx

Contact
ENERI Communications
***@enericom.net
End
Source:Asian American Coalition of Chicago (2025)
Email:***@enericom.net Email Verified
Tags:Aacc
Industry:Celebrities
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Features
Page Updated Last on: Dec 24, 2024
