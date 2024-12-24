Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Aacc
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Asian American Coalition of Chicago Announces Celebrities And Presenters
For 42nd Annual Lunar New Year 4723//2025 Celebration Extravaganza "...ONE..." February 22, 2025 at Hyatt Regency O'Hare _____________________________________________________________
By: Asian American Coalition of Chicago (2025)
The list includes:
PAN ASIAN AMERICAN PING TOM MEMORIAL 2025 AWARDEE (Announced Last Week)
1. Linda Yu, Trailblazing Anchor and Legendary TV Broadcaster;
Attorney Darryl Tom nominated Linda Yu for the award and will again participate in this year's award ceremonies, representing The Tom Family.
CELEBRITY PRESENTERS - MAJOR MEDIA TV BROADCASTS AND MAJOR NETWORK TV SERIES
2. Joanie Lum, Reporter, FOX 32 Chicago TV News;
Scheduled to Introduce the Pan Asian American Ping Tom Memorial Live Award Segment.
3. Tonray Ho, Actress, AEA, SAG/AFTRA (Nurse Leah on NBC-TV's "Chicago Med"); Owner, BeSTUDIOPilates;
4. Eric Horng, Reporter, ABC 7 Chicago TV News;
5. Tina Nguyen, Sports Anchor and Reporter, FOX 32 Chicago TV News;
6. Vi Nugyen, Reporter, NBC 5 Chicago TV News;
7. Ji Suk Yi, Co-Host of Spotlight Chicago, WGN-TV (1 p.m. Weekdays); Contributing Host, "Windy City LIVE," ABC 7 Chicago for 7 Seasons;
CELEBRITY PRESENTERS – MUSIC, THEATRE AND MORE
8. Marisa Buccheit, Operatic Soprano;* Miss Illinois 2014;
9. Kimbirdlee Fadner, Actress, AEA, SAG/AFTRA; Actress, Singer,* (Soprano); Musical Theatre, Writer, Composer, Producer and Model (New York via Wisconsin); Chinese Brush Painter;
10. Cheryl Hamada, Actress, AEA, SAG/AFTRA; Singer*;
11. Mia Park, Actress, SAG/AFTRA (Nurse Beth Cole, "Chicago Med" NBC-TV 5 Seasons); Rock and Jazz Band Drummer and Singer; Cultural Producer, Taiji and Yoga Teacher, Professor and Hospice Nurse;
PRESENTERS
12. Van Ferro, Actor, AEA; Singer;* President, Artist Auxiliary Board, Chicago Artist Guide;
13. Won C. Kim, Extras Actor;
14. Don Villar, Secretary/Treasurer, Chicago Federal of Labor; Former Longtime Writer/Producer, ABC 7 Chicago TV News; and
YOUTH AMBASSADOR PRESENTER
15. Kayla Tejero, Singer* and Actress; Nurse.
MEDIA requests including Images to: info (at) enericom.net .
TICKETS
Ticket sales are on track to be sold out for the Asian American Coalition of Chicago's 42nd Annual Lunar New Year Celebration, "...ONE..." to be held Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, 9300 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, in Rosemont, Illinois! The black-tie gala usually attracts over 1,000 people.*
Currently, tickets are available at $1,500 sold per table of ten when funded by December 31, 2024 , or $2,000 per table of ten if funded on or after January 1, 2025 for this popular star-studded event. No tickets will be sold at the door. Cocktail Reception and Exhibits begin at 4:30 p.m.; Opening Ceremonies are at 6 p.m., with Dinner, Entertainment, and Awards Ceremonies following, until approximately 10 p.m. Tickets are available on a first-funded, first-seated basis. Purchase information appears on the website www.aacchicago.org (Zelle and checks accepted.)
FOLLOW AACC
www.aacchicago.org
Tags: AACC, 42nd Annual Lunar New Year, Asian American Coalition of Chicago
- 30 -
* (Excludes Years with World Health Challenges)
/e
doc id
AACCpr3r_122324.docx
Contact
ENERI Communications
***@enericom.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 24, 2024