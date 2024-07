MWSA announces its 2024 awards finalists

End

-- MWSA announced its 2024 awards finalists on July 6, 2024, via Facebook video presentation. To learn more, visit the link at the bottom of this message.Chicken Scratchings:Fifty Inspirational Stories from a Mother Hen by Nancy PankoFading Memories of An Old Soldier: Vietnam 1968-1979 by Elvis Lynn BrayHoles in Our Hearts: An Anthology of New Mexican Military Related Stories and Poetry by Jim Tritten, Dan Wetmore, and Joe Badal, editors and contributing authorsCapturing Skunk Alpha by Raúl HerreraThe Expendable by John Lewis FloydBikini Beach by Butch MakiDown a Dark Road by H. W. "Buzz" BernardSomewhere In The South Pacific by John J. GobbellTrust No One by Glenn DyerBerkshire Patriots: Stories of Sacrifice by Dennis G. PregentPhoenix Rising: From the Ashes of Desert One to the Rebirth of U.S. Special Operations by Col. (Ret) Keith M. NightingaleThe Human Face of D-Day by Keith NightingaleUnraveling the Myth of Sgt. Alvin York: The Other Sixteen by James P. Gregory Jr.Steal the Reaper by Todd HoseaHiring Veterans: How To Leverage Military Talent for Organizational Growth by Matthew J. LouisMission Transition: Navigating the Opportunities and Obstacles to Your Post-Military Career by Matthew J. LouisSecrets at Deep Lake by Nancy WakeleySecrets of Ash by Josh GreenWhere the Seams Meet by Patrick HolcombA Victor's Tale by Doc WestringFinding Waypoints by Terese Schlachter and Colonel Gregory Gadson (ret.)Hangar 4 by Isaac G. LeeMilspouse Matters: Sharing Strength Through Our Stories by Jen McDonaldMy Navy! by Lieutenant Hans G. FettRescued by Andy L. VistrandSteel Soldier: Guadalcanal Odyssey by James J. Messina with Charles MessinaVietnam Combat: Firefights and Writing History by Robin BartlettA Dangerous Season: A Sheriff Matt Callahan Mystery by Russell FeeAgainst All Enemies by Thomas M. WingAlchemy's Reach by Patricia Walkow and Chris AllenAnother Death at Gettysburg by Peter Adams YoungDeadly Depths by John F. DobbynMonroe Doctrine Volume VIII by James Rosone & Miranda WatsonSea of Red by James BultemaShadow Sanction by Steve StrattonThe China Connection by Timothy TrainerThe Raven and the Dove by Elvis BrayThe Warmaker: a Black Spear novel by Benjamin SpadaThe Widow and the Warrior by John WemlingerWelcome Home to Murder by Rosalie SpielmanThe Borinqueneers, A Visual History of the 65th Infantry Regiment by Noemi Figueroa SouletIf I Had a Baby Elephant... by Nancy PankoInto The Storm by Darcy GuyantWelcome Home Melanie Mae by Tiffany RebarKnowing When by Mark FleisherMagical Morning Moments: Awakening to Love and Light by Wanda W. Jerome and Jasmine TrittenWhen Eagles Vie with Valkyries by Paul HellwegAlways Remembering by Kathy KasunichThe Road to Empire by John WemlingerLuke Under Fire: Caught Behind Enemy Lines by D. C. Reep and E. A. AllenTo watch the announcement video or for details about each of the books below, visit our 2024 season webpage: https://www.mwsadispatches.com/ 2024-season