Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) Announces its 2020 Awards Finalists

Contact

Bob Doerr

***@mwsa.co Bob Doerr

End

-- The Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) announced its awards finalists for 2020. The actual awards (Gold, Silver, or Bronze) will be announced at MWSA's General Membership Conference on September 19, 2020, via live Zoom/Facebook broadcast.Visit our website for details on each award-winning book (https://www.mwsadispatches.com/2020-season)One Small Spark, Jackie MinnitiFull Mag: Veteran Stories Illustrated, Vol. 2, August Uhl et al.Katusha: Girl Soldier of the Great Patriotic War, Wayne VansantA Lion's Share, Brad GraftAngie's War, Gary DeRigneCobra Talon, Patrick SydorGoing Home, Carole BrungarMicah, Glenn StarkeyThe Birdhouse Man, Rick DeStefanisThe Hidden Sphinx: A Tale of World War II Egypt, Zita SteeleThe Jøssing Affair, J. L. OakleyThe Last Word, Ron MinerThe Pound: Devil Dogs War in Nicaragua, David BrownVala's Bed, Joyce FaulknerWhen Heroes Flew, Buzz BernardYouth In Asia, Allen TiffanyAll Present and Accounted For, Steven CraigBernard Montgomery's Art of War, Zita SteeleFrozen Tears: The Fort Leonard Wood MP Murders, J. B. King and Sandra Miller LinhartStudent, Sailor, Skipper, Survivor - How WWII Transformed the Lives of Ordinary Americans, Julia GimbelThe Brownsville Texas Incident of 1906: The True and Tragic Story of a Black Battalion's Wrongful Disgrace and Ultimate Redemption, Lt Colonel Ret William BakerUnseen Body Blows, William A. GayWinds, Waves, & Warriors: Battling the Surf at Normandy, Tarawa and Inchon, Thomas MitchellCombat To College, John DavisDeliberate Discomfort - How U.S. Special Operations Forces Overcome Fear and Dare to Win by Getting Comfortable Being Uncomfortable, Jason Van Camp with Andy SymondsThe Road to Publishing, Dawn BrothertonAlone In The Light, Benjamin W. BassNavajo Strong, Joyce PhillipsSeven Wings to Glory, Kathleen M. RodgersStill Come Home, Katey SchultzThe Big Buddha Bicycle Race, Terence HarkinA Blessed Life - One World War II Seabee's Story, Tamra McAnally BoltonAll Blood Runs Red, Phil Keith and Tom ClavinCrusader: General Donn Starry and the Army of His Times, Mike GuardiaMayhem 337: Memoir of a Combat Advisor in Afghanistan, Chad RickardPlans That Made God Laugh, James AllenPoint: Wilderness War in Vietnam and Cambodia- A Memoir, Jamie ThompsonSirens: How to Pee Standing Up - An Alarming Memoir of Combat and Coming Back Home, Laura ColbertThere it is...It don't mean nothin', Charles HenslerUnder Fire with ARVN Infantry, Bob WorthingtonAt Daddy's Hands: Courage Knows No Age, Jacob Paul PatchenBangkok File, Dale DyeDark Angel, Joseph BadalForce No One, Daniel RossObsessed, Joseph BadalPersian Blood, M.G. HaynesRigged - Book One of the Falling Empires Series, James Rosone & Miranda WatsonThe Custer Conspiracy, Dennis KollerTrust but Verify, Karna Small BodmanVietnam Photographs From North Carolina Veterans - The Memories They Brought Home, Martin TuckerGrandman Dean Goes Big Shopping, Warren Martin, Illustrator:Star HuddlestonI'll Lend You My Daddy, Becky KingYou Are Always With Me: A Poem for Those at Home When a Loved One Deploys Daniel Berry, Illustrator:Brian AzharOff the Hook: How Forgiving You Frees Me, Dana Tibbitts & Patti GoldbergI Am Jack and I Am Awesome, Dennis JonesVisit our website for details on each award-winning book ( https://www.mwsadispatches.com/ 2020-season ).