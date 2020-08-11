News By Tag
Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) Announces its 2020 Awards Finalists
By: MWSA
Visit our website for details on each award-winning book (https://www.mwsadispatches.com/
Children's Chapter Book
One Small Spark, Jackie Minniti
Graphic Novel/Comic Book
Full Mag: Veteran Stories Illustrated, Vol. 2, August Uhl et al.
Katusha: Girl Soldier of the Great Patriotic War, Wayne Vansant
Historical Fiction
A Lion's Share, Brad Graft
Angie's War, Gary DeRigne
Cobra Talon, Patrick Sydor
Going Home, Carole Brungar
Micah, Glenn Starkey
The Birdhouse Man, Rick DeStefanis
The Hidden Sphinx: A Tale of World War II Egypt, Zita Steele
The Jøssing Affair, J. L. Oakley
The Last Word, Ron Miner
The Pound: Devil Dogs War in Nicaragua, David Brown
Vala's Bed, Joyce Faulkner
When Heroes Flew, Buzz Bernard
Youth In Asia, Allen Tiffany
History
All Present and Accounted For, Steven Craig
Bernard Montgomery's Art of War, Zita Steele
Frozen Tears: The Fort Leonard Wood MP Murders, J. B. King and Sandra Miller Linhart
Student, Sailor, Skipper, Survivor - How WWII Transformed the Lives of Ordinary Americans, Julia Gimbel
The Brownsville Texas Incident of 1906: The True and Tragic Story of a Black Battalion's Wrongful Disgrace and Ultimate Redemption, Lt Colonel Ret William Baker
Unseen Body Blows, William A. Gay
Winds, Waves, & Warriors: Battling the Surf at Normandy, Tarawa and Inchon, Thomas Mitchell
How to/Business/
Combat To College, John Davis
Deliberate Discomfort - How U.S. Special Operations Forces Overcome Fear and Dare to Win by Getting Comfortable Being Uncomfortable, Jason Van Camp with Andy Symonds
The Road to Publishing, Dawn Brotherton
Literary Fiction
Alone In The Light, Benjamin W. Bass
Navajo Strong, Joyce Phillips
Seven Wings to Glory, Kathleen M. Rodgers
Still Come Home, Katey Schultz
The Big Buddha Bicycle Race, Terence Harkin
Memoir/Biography
A Blessed Life - One World War II Seabee's Story, Tamra McAnally Bolton
All Blood Runs Red, Phil Keith and Tom Clavin
Crusader: General Donn Starry and the Army of His Times, Mike Guardia
Mayhem 337: Memoir of a Combat Advisor in Afghanistan, Chad Rickard
Plans That Made God Laugh, James Allen
Point: Wilderness War in Vietnam and Cambodia- A Memoir, Jamie Thompson
Sirens: How to Pee Standing Up - An Alarming Memoir of Combat and Coming Back Home, Laura Colbert
There it is...It don't mean nothin', Charles Hensler
Under Fire with ARVN Infantry, Bob Worthington
Mystery/Thriller
At Daddy's Hands: Courage Knows No Age, Jacob Paul Patchen
Bangkok File, Dale Dye
Dark Angel, Joseph Badal
Force No One, Daniel Ross
Obsessed, Joseph Badal
Persian Blood, M.G. Haynes
Rigged - Book One of the Falling Empires Series, James Rosone & Miranda Watson
The Custer Conspiracy, Dennis Koller
Trust but Verify, Karna Small Bodman
Pictorial/Coffee Table
Vietnam Photographs From North Carolina Veterans - The Memories They Brought Home, Martin Tucker
Picture Book
Grandman Dean Goes Big Shopping, Warren Martin, Illustrator:
I'll Lend You My Daddy, Becky King
You Are Always With Me: A Poem for Those at Home When a Loved One Deploys Daniel Berry, Illustrator:
Religious/Spiritual
Off the Hook: How Forgiving You Frees Me, Dana Tibbitts & Patti Goldberg
Young Adult (fiction or non-fiction)
I Am Jack and I Am Awesome, Dennis Jones
