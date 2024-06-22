Follow on Google News
CIMdata to Host a Free Webinar on Model-Based Systems Engineering
By: CIMdata
Investment in model-based systems engineering (MBSE) initiatives is substantial, and the level of investment by industrial organizations and solution providers is projected to rise rapidly over the next 3-5 years. Effective investment requires insight into current state enablers and barriers and future investment opportunities and drivers. These opportunities are enabled by new technologies and advanced protocols for collaboration and interoperability. The drivers include strategies and policies from government agencies, competitive pressures, and global dislocations. What is the true nature and value potential of these opportunities, and what are the business implications of these drivers?
INCOSE defines MBSE as "the formalized application of modeling to support system requirements, design, analysis, verification, and validation activities beginning in the conceptual design phase and continuing throughout development and later life cycle phases." Across such an expansive landscape, what can be implemented to deliver value today? In what directions and at what pace will that value footprint expand? What are the critical prerequisites to ensure success as we map our organization's journey?
In this webinar, CIMdata will outline the key elements of an enterprise MBSE solution strategy, delving into the previously mentioned questions and sharing perspectives and hypotheses. A significant research project CIMdata is undertaking to thoroughly explore and test these questions and hypotheses will be introduced.
This webinar will help attendees to:
According to James Roche, CIMdata's Aerospace & Defense Practice Director and the host for this webinar, "Systems engineering emerged as a formal discipline with the US space program in the 1960s, and the application of computer models for design optimization and verification arose in the 1970s and 1980s. After decades of steady progress, we are witnessing a generational step forward in systems engineering and MBSE, enabled by technological advances and driven by multilayered competitive necessity. Knowledge of this rapidly evolving value landscape will be key to successful investment."
Another participant in the webinar, Don Tolle, Co-Director of CIMdata's Simulation-Driven Systems Development Consulting Practice, suggested that "The inflection point we are experiencing in MBSE is that the complexity of today's "smart systems" and systems of systems requires much more sophisticated digital models via MBSE software solutions that define and capture the system's intellectual property spanning multiple engineering domains and enable collaborative decision making throughout an extended enterprise."
People from multiple levels of an organization will find the information in this webinar pertinent and valuable, including those responsible for product or process. Specific roles include product program managers, product program planners, systems engineers, mechanical engineers, electrical/electronic engineers, software/hardware engineers, modeling and simulation engineers, manufacturing engineers, service engineers, and anyone involved in digitalization.
During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/
