Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Plm
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
PLM Pioneer, Professor Martin Eigner, to Keynote at PLM Road Map & PDT North America 2025
Professor Eigner's presentation will reflect on the last 40 years of PDM/PLM.
By: CIMdata
Professor Eigner pioneered the first PDM/PLM system, which was launched 40 years ago. In his keynote presentation, Reflecting on 40 Years of PDM/PLM: Are We Where We Wanted to Be?, he will take an honest look at the current state of our industry. In the 1990s, it was asserted that PLM was not just a system but a philosophy—a solution to harmonize and manage engineering data and processes throughout the product lifecycle. Fast forward to today and Professor Eigner's frustration in observing the fragmented landscape of PLM solutions.
According to Professor Eigner, we are still tied to legacy systems (ERP, MES, SCM, CRM) that depend on flawed interfaces reminiscent of monolithic software technology from decades past. As digitalization demands and the emergence of new technologies—
The pivotal question remains: Can the next generation of PLM solutions meet the challenges of digital transformation with the advanced, modern software technologies available? Professor Eigner's presentation will show where we have come from and where we need to go when considering this critical question.
Professor Eigner is a PLM and Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) expert. After graduating from the University of Karlsruhe in Germany in 1980, Professor Eigner assumed the role of head of PMT (Process, Methods, Tools) at Robert Bosch GmbH. In 1985, he founded EIGNER + PARTNER AG - the world's first PDM/PLM company. In 2003, he established EIGNER Engineering Consult, a consulting firm dedicated to optimizing engineering processes, with a particular emphasis on PLM and engineering digitalization. From October 2003 to September 2017, Professor Eigner was the head of the Institute for Virtual Product Engineering at the University of Kaiserslautern. Professor Eigner has lectured at various universities since 1984 and has authored or co-authored 15 books and numerous papers on topics such as PLM, MBSE, engineering digitalization, AI, and the Industrial Internet. He continues his work with EIGNER Engineering Consult.
The agenda for PLM Road Map & PDT 2025 will feature a curated blend of reports and case studies from industry experts, focusing on the interests of PLM professionals. Covering technologies, processes, and people, the conference will build on what is possible when PLM is aligned with Digital Transformation and show how to achieve it. The conference will provide an environment to learn, discuss, and collaboratively advance product lifecycle digitalization.
In addition to the May event in North America, CIMdata and Eurostep will host PLM Road Map & PDT Europe, taking place on November 5th and 6th in Paris, France.
For more information and to register, please visit the CIMdata website: https://www.cimdata.com/
Contact
CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse