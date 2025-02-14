Follow on Google News
CIMdata to Host a Free Webinar on The What and Why of Digital Threads and Twins
This presentation is part of CIMdata's educational webinar series.
By: CIMdata
Digital threads and digital twins do not create product data; instead, they serve as frameworks for interrelating and combining product lifecycle data to provide valuable insights about a product and how it is produced, operated, and serviced. This webinar will explain the what and the why of digital threads and twins. The possibilities are limitless and represent both the challenge and the opportunity.
This webinar will also present early findings from an ongoing research project involving several major industry organizations, including the AD PAG, AIAA, OMG, ProStep iViP, and SAE International. These organizations are developing a set of use cases and working with seven digital thread and digital twin solution providers to test and evaluate their implementation and performance.
Attendees at this webinar will:
According to James Roche, CIMdata's Aerospace & Defense Practice Director and the host for this webinar, "The essential concepts of digital thread and digital twin are foundational to product lifecycle management (PLM), and examples can be found in industry that go back decades. Today, however, within an enterprise context of digital transformation, there is heightened corporate attention and investment to elevate and extend PLM with digital threads and digital twins that deliver value across all phases of the product lifecycle. The methods and tools for implementation are advancing rapidly in response. This is an exciting time of challenge and opportunity."
James Roche has 35+ years of experience in transformation and the IT enablement of product development and manufacturing processes. Before joining CIMdata, he was a PLM Practice Manager at CSC Consulting and A.T. Kearney. He was also at EDS, serving as the chief architect for General Motors' global engineering systems and the head technical negotiator for strategic supplier contracts.
People from multiple levels of an organization will find the information in this webinar pertinent and valuable. Those with responsibility or interest in product program integration, systems engineering, PLM program planning, or, more generally, in product, production, or service digitalization or digital transformation will benefit from attending.
During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit https://www.cimdata.com/
