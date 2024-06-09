SF Black Film Fest Celebrates Return of Bay Area Filmmaker James Farr with Premiere of "Soul Bowl"

James Farr, SFBFF Winner of the Jeff Adachi Social Justice Award Returns with new film highlighting a classic rivalry in Bay Area high school sports.

Soul Bowl Kennedy V El Cerrito

-- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight San Francisco ~ DallasThe San Francisco Black Film Festival (SFBFF), celebrating 'Black Filmmaking, Healing One Film at A Time' during its 26th anniversary from June 13th to 16th, is pleased to announce that Bay Area native James Farr, a two-time San Francisco Black Film Festival winner and the recipient of the 2022 Jeff Adachi Social Justice Award, is back in the Bay Area from LA with his latest project, "Soul Bowl: 1984 NCS Championship."The documentary screens at the SFBFF on Saturday, June 15th, 2024, at 2 pm at the AAACC (762 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA). It's an opportunity for all sports enthusiasts and those interested in transformative moments to see how sports changed the game in the Bay Area in more ways than one.""'Soul Bowl' shows one of the strong aspects of the legacy of the San Francisco Black Film Festival," said Cree Ray, Executive Director of the San Francisco Black Film Festival. "Since its inception celebrating Juneteenth and Father's Day during Black Music Month, SFBFF has opened doors for and affirmed many emerging filmmakers in the Bay Area while their work stands side by side with such greats as Danny Glover, Spike Lee, Robert Townsend, Mario Van Peebles, Dwayne Wiggins, and late greats such as Ray Liotta, Michael Duncan and so many others."It's great to be welcomed home to tell such a rich story that showcases the Bay Area's unique flavor," said Filmmaker, James Farr, recipient of the 2022 Jeff Adachi Social Justice Award. "The opportunities via the San Francisco Black Film Festival have been tremendous even extending Dennis Haywood's and my film, 'Zinzun: A Revolutionary Activist' to the Durban International Film Festival in South Africa.""Soul Bowl" dives into the legendary 1984 championship game between the Kennedy Eagles and El Cerrito, a clash that forever changed the North Coast Section (NCS). Using grainy VHS footage and powerful interviews, the film transports viewers back to that electrifying night, capturing the raw emotions and fierce competition that unfolded on the field."Soul Bowl" is a testament to the enduring power of community spirit. It explores the intense rivalry between the two schools, the pressure faced by the young athletes, and the unwavering support from the surrounding community.-30-SFBFF Fact Sheet