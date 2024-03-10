 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Financial Planning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Financial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Middleton
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2024
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
16151413121110

Follow on Google News

Phelps Hamus Group Honored as Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Team for 2nd Consecutive Year

Ameriprise Financial team in Middleton, Wis., earns prestigious honor recognizing ethical standards, professionalism and industry success.
By: Ameriprise Financial
 
 
The Phelps Hamus Group, a Forbes award winner
The Phelps Hamus Group, a Forbes award winner
MIDDLETON, Wis. - March 14, 2024 - PRLog -- For the second consecutive year, the Phelps Hamus Group, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial in Middleton, was named to the list of "Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams" published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors and their teams who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation's most productive advisors and their teams. The Phelps Hamus Group was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in their practice, and approach to working with clients.

The Phelps Hamus Group is led by Ronald Phelps, CMFA®, CRPS™, a Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Director with over 25 years' experience in the financial services industry, and Managing Director Jacob Hamus, CFP®, a Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Director with 16 years' experience.

The team is rounded out by financial advisor Forrest Gilbertson, AMPA™, and support staff Wendy Campbell and Sara Musgrave. The practice has $317 million in assets under management.

The Phelps Hamus Group provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Ron Phelps, The Phelps Hamus Group, at (608) 841-4301, visit the Ameriprise office at 8215 Greenway Blvd., Suite 200, Middleton, or review their team web site: https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/team/the-phelps-hamus-group/.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com (https://www.ameriprise.com/).

Visit forbes.com (https://www.forbes.com/?sh=59749c1f2254) for additional information about Forbes.

# # #

Source: Forbes, "Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams," Jan. 12, 2024.

The 2024 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list is developed by SHOOK Research and is created using an algorithm that includes both qualitative (in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings; client impact; industry experience; review of best practices and compliance records; and firm nominations) and quantitative (assets under management and revenue generated for their firms) data. Certain awards include a demographic component to qualify. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. This ranking is based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, is not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience and is based on data from the previous calendar year. Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research do not receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institutions, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2024 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact
Ameriprise Financial
***@lunarcommunications.us
6088414301
End
Source:Ameriprise Financial
Email:***@lunarcommunications.us Email Verified
Tags:Financial Planning
Industry:Financial
Location:Middleton - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lunar Communications Public Relations & Writing PRs
Most Viewed
Top Monthly News

Most Viewed
Top Monthly News

Mar 14, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share