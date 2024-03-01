Follow on Google News
CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties: Supporting Everyone in Need
DDAM is a time to recognize the diverse abilities and contributions of individuals with developmental disabilities. It's a reminder that every person, regardless of their challenges, deserves respect, inclusion, and support. CONTACT echoes this sentiment by providing a safe space for individuals with developmental disabilities to express themselves, seek assistance, and find connection.
Executive Director Kim Santora emphasizes, "CONTACT is here for everyone, regardless of their background or abilities. We believe in the inherent dignity and worth of every individual, and we strive to ensure that our services are accessible and inclusive to all." CONTACT's mission statement encapsulates this commitment, emphasizing the organization's dedication to responding to human needs 24 hours a day. Through trained telephone listeners, CONTACT offers free confidential crisis intervention, information on available resources, and referrals to community services. This unwavering support extends to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families, providing them with the reassurance that they are not alone in their journey.
In today's fast-paced world, the mental well-being of teenagers is more critical than ever. Teen Mental Health is a pressing issue that requires compassionate understanding and proactive intervention. CONTACT recognizes the unique challenges facing adolescents and is committed to providing a lifeline for those navigating the complexities of adolescence.
"Teenagers often face immense pressure and uncertainty, which can take a toll on their mental health," says Santora. "At CONTACT, we aim to create a supportive environment where teenagers feel comfortable reaching out for help, whether they're struggling with school, relationships, or their mental well-being."
CONTACT's volunteers undergo rigorous training to handle a wide range of issues, including those related to teen mental health. Whether it's offering a listening ear to a distressed teenager or providing information about local mental health resources, CONTACT ensures that young individuals have access to the support they need to thrive.
CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties serves as a beacon of hope in times of need, providing support and assistance to individuals facing crises, challenges, and uncertainties. CONTACT reaffirms its commitment to being there for everyone, offering compassion, empathy, and understanding to all who seek solace. "CONTACT is more than just an organization;
For more information about CONTACT and to register for the volunteer training, please call 732-240-6104 or email contact@contactoceanmonmouth.org.
About CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties
CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties is a non-profit charitable organization that provides trained telephone listeners who respond to human needs 24 hours every day. This volunteer-based organization offers free confidential crisis intervention, information on available resources, and referrals to community services. To learn more, visit https://www.ContactOceanMonmouth.org.
