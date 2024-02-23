Follow on Google News
ASA Webinar Explores Mid-Year Economic & Market Conditions, Impact on Valuations & Cost of Capital
By: ASA
As we approach the midpoint of 2024, it is crucial to reassess economic and financial market conditions and their implications for valuations and cost of capital assumptions. In the wake of one of the fastest rate-hiking cycles in history, the U.S. Federal Reserve is embarking on a journey to normalize short-term policy rates. However, expectations of a return to pre-Covid 2019 long-term rates may be misplaced, impacting valuations amidst higher discount rates and potential economic slowdown. Join esteemed presenters, Carla Nunes, CFA, ABV, Managing Director, Kroll, and James P. Harrington, Director, Kroll, as they delve into these pressing issues and provide updated data to guide participants through the current financial landscape.
Webinar Agenda:
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
