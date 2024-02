ASA Webinar Explores Mid-Year Economic & Market Conditions, Impact on Valuations & Cost of Capital

By: ASA

Current Economic Conditions: Real GDP growth, inflation, and employment trends

Projected Economic Growth Analysis

Risk-Free Rate Analysis: Insights into central bank interest rate policies

Estimating Equity Risk Premium: Methods and Recommendations

Industry Market Performance and Beta Highlights

Cost of Debt Trends

Identify the current U.S. economic and financial market conditions impacting valuations and cost of capital estimates.

Evaluate adjustments needed for projected growth in cash flows, including long-term growth rates.

Understand various methods for estimating equity risk premiums.

Select and support the cost of capital inputs in the current environment (e.g., cost of debt, risk-free rate, equity risk premium).

Contact

Todd Paradis

***@appraisers.org Todd Paradis

-- ASA is pleased to announce an upcoming webinar, titled "BV542 Midyear Economic and Cost of Capital Update - Where Are We Now?" scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2024, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.As we approach the midpoint of 2024, it is crucial to reassess economic and financial market conditions and their implications for valuations and cost of capital assumptions. In the wake of one of the fastest rate-hiking cycles in history, the U.S. Federal Reserve is embarking on a journey to normalize short-term policy rates. However, expectations of a return to pre-Covid 2019 long-term rates may be misplaced, impacting valuations amidst higher discount rates and potential economic slowdown. Join esteemed presenters, Carla Nunes, CFA, ABV, Managing Director, Kroll, and James P. Harrington, Director, Kroll, as they delve into these pressing issues and provide updated data to guide participants through the current financial landscape.Webinar Agenda:Upon completion of this course, participants will be equipped to:To register or for more information please visit https://bit.ly/ 3why5o9 or contact us at (800) 272-8258.ABOUT ASAASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.